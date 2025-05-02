NYU International Student Arts Incubator Showcase to Take Place at LaMaMa

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The NYU Creative Career Hub will present the 3rd International Student Arts Incubator Showcase at the renowned La Mama Experimental Theatre Club on Friday, May 10th, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The International Student Arts Incubator (ISA), a collaborative initiative between NYU's Wasserman Center for Career Development's Creative Career Hub, the Office of Global Services, the Center for Student Life, and the International Student Hub, invites select international students studying the arts at NYU to create new, original works for public exhibition and performance. Each semester, participants work across diverse mediums - from visual art to performance to new media - and present their projects in partnership with major New York City arts institutions.

Designed as a career readiness and professional development accelerator, ISA supports young artists in building entrepreneurial skills and preparing for long-term success, both in the United States and internationally. The program offers mentorship opportunities with notable NYU alumni, including James Clements, Co-Artistic Director of Brooklyn-based What Will the Neighbors Say?, who is a former international student himself, as well as immigration information sessions led by Anisha Parikh of the distinguished firm B.A.L.

Daniel Leeman Smith, Manager of the NYU Creative Career Hub, notes, "As more international creatives turn to the Hub for guidance on career planning and navigating the complex U.S. visa landscape, the need for a comprehensive, artist-centered incubator became clear. ISA offers a holistic and responsive approach to building sustainable creative careers."

Tammie L. Swopes, Career Coach and Program Administrator, adds, "Through ISA, we are planting the seeds for professional resilience. We provide emerging artists with critical tools for career documentation, portfolio building, and an introduction to the O-1B artist visa process - essential knowledge for those aiming to establish themselves in the U.S."

This spring's cohort represents a wide spectrum of disciplines, featuring work in contemporary theatre, live and recorded music, experimental performance, installation, sculpture, multimedia, video game design and beyond. Visual and media art installations will be open for public viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at La MaMa's Downstairs Theatre Cafe & Art Space. A celebratory toast will take place at 6 p.m., followed by an evening of live performances and 10-minute film screenings beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Downstairs Theatre. The event is free and open to the public.

Spring 2025 Cohort: Alicia Badault, Lev Brodinsky, Zenaide Castellano Pucci, Bingwen Chen, Andreas Coscolluela, Ahmed Dadabai, Rachel Fang (Xinyue Fang), Petrina Gheorghiu, Hazel He (Xinye He), Dewey Huang, Ivan Ianov, Maomao Jiao (Jinyuer Jiao), Diana Kereselidze, Leona Koo, Anne Yasmine Larasati, Tiger Lee, Carla Maeda, Poppy Thomas, Chloe Yan (Qiyun Yan), Catherine Wang (Xuecong Wang), River Zhang (Zhihui Zhang)

