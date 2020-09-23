NEWSical To Play One Night Engagement At The Lied Center

The one night only performance will take place Saturday, September 26th.

The 5th longest running musical in Off-Broadway history, NEWSical The Musical, the 2011 winner of the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical, will be performing a one night only, socially distanced, engagement at The Lied Center in Lincoln, Ne on Saturday, Sept 26th.

With union approved preventative measures in place to keep the cast of four safe, the audience will be seated at 20 percent capacity, allowing for proper social distancing measures, and all in attendance will be required to wear face coverings. Both Lied Center and NEWSical personnel are putting everyone's safety as their top priority...followed by laughter and entertainment.

Since opening in 2009, NEWSical has been New York's ever-evolving musical mockery of all the news that's fit to spoof. Tackling up-to-the-minute stories ranging from the lowest depths of reality television to the highest office in the land - nothing and no one in the news has been safe! The one night only engagement will feature the show's original star Michael West as well as long time cast members Taylor Crousore, Amy Hillner Larsen, and Carly Sakolove. Ed Goldschneider, the show's original Music Director, will be returning with Brent Michael Jones serving as production stage manager.

Over its decade run, NEWSical has had the privilege to welcome celebrity guest stars to the show including Perez Hilton, Broadway's original Annie Andrea McArdle, Saturday Night Live's Cheri Oteri, Emmy Award winner Jackée, Real Houewives Kandi Burruss, Queer Eye's Carson Kressley, and La Toya Jackson! NEWSical was featured on Jackson's reality TV show "Life with La Toya" on the OWN Network in 2014. For its 2,500 performance the show received a Mayoral and Senate proclamation naming May 23rd, 2017 NEWSical The Musical Day in New York City as well as a proclamation from the Speaker of the City Council. Throughout its run, NEWSical has been nominated for 7 Drama Desk Awards.

NEWSical is excited to be returning with new material covering everything from the current state of the world, the upcoming election, and of course, The Tiger King. The show is currently licensed for regional and amateur productions through Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

The Lied Center in Lincoln, Ne is taking all precautions to make sure this is a safe experience for all. On top of the citywide mask mandate, the Lied Center is seating the auditorium at 20% capacity to allow for proper distancing, they have installed state-of-the-art air filtration systems that meet all current safety guidelines, the box office is implementing "touchless" ticketing, seats will be sanitized between performances, and more. From backstage, to the restrooms, to the auditorium, the Lied Center is putting safety first.

NEWSical is proudly produced by Tom and Michael D'Angora (A Musical About Star Wars, The Marvelous Wonderettes, Naked Boys Singing!) and was created and written by Rick Crom (Urinetown) with direction by Mark Waldrop (When Pigs Fly, My Deah, Papermill Playhouse's Gypsy).

NEWSical The Musical will play The Lied Center for Performing Arts (301 N 12th St, Lincoln, NE). The show will be performing Saturday, Sept 26th at 2:30 and 7:30pm. Masks will be required for all in attendance and the auditorium will be sanitized in between performances. Tickets can be purchased through www.LiedCenter.org or by calling (402) 472-4747 or (800) 432-3231.

