NAKED BOYS SINGING! Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Naked Boys Singing!, the international musical comedy sensation, is celebrating its 25th anniversary, making it the second longest-running musical in off-Broadway history.

Conceived and directed by Robert Schrock, Naked Boys Singing! had its world premiere at Celebration Theatre in Los Angeles on March 28, 1998. It has since had over 50 productions worldwide, including a nine-city tour through Norway and a 30-city tour through Holland and Belgium; a multi-city tour of Australia, and in Sao Paolo, Rio, Puerto Vallarta, Rome, Sydney, London, Mexico City, San Juan, Madrid, Barcelona, Capetown, Athens, and Lisbon. The show has received productions in Florida, Oregon, Maine, New Orleans, Texas, Chicago, Indiana, Ohio, and Washington, DC, among many others. A film version of was made by Funny Boy Films and released by TLA in December 2007. The original cast recording was released in 1998.



The off-Broadway production opened at Actors' Playhouse on July 22, 1999, and ran for 3,069 performances through January 28, 2012. Along the way it also played at Theater 4, John Houseman Theatre, 47th Street Theatre, and New World Stages. It is the second-longest running musical in off-Broadway history, and a new production opened on March 18 off-Broadway at the AMT Theatre.



A 2001 Provincetown production made national headlines when it was shut down due to an old blue law, but after the cast and crew fought back and won, the show went on to play 10 successful seasons in the popular beach town. (It also faced shutdowns in Minneapolis, Puerto Rico, and Atlanta.) Naked Boys Singing! has been translated into more than seven languages and has been playing continuously somewhere in the world for the past 25 years.



Naked Boys Singing! features the songwriting talents of Stephen Bates, Marie Cain, Perry Hart, Shelly Markham, Jim Morgan, David Pevsner, Mark Savage, Ben Schaechter, Robert Schrock, Rayme Sciaroni, Trance Thompson, Bruce Vilanch, and Mark Winkler.