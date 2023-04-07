Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Multi-Hyphenate Artist Ethan Hawke Joins The Classical Theatre Of Harlem As Trustee

Hawke joins the CTH board on the heels of the professional theater company's first $1 million gift from the Charles and Lucille King Family Foundation.

Apr. 07, 2023  

The Classical Theatre of Harlem will welcome Ethan Hawke to its board of directors. Hawke is a four-time Academy Award-nominated actor, screenwriter, director, producer, and best-selling novelist. A Tony Award-nominated stage actor, Hawke starred in the Broadway revival of Sam Shepard's True West; Tom Stoppard's The Coast of Utopia; Macbeth; Henry IV; and The Seagull. He has been nominated for the Drama Desk Award as both actor and director.

Hawke joins the CTH board on the heels of the professional theater company's first $1 million gift from the Charles and Lucille King Family Foundation. The company recently celebrated 20 years of providing theatrical productions and theatre-based educational and literary programs at little or no cost to underserved communities in Harlem and beyond. By leading with diversity, equity, and inclusion as its core values, CTH attracts one of the most racially, generationally, and socio-economically diverse theatre audiences in New York City. CTH engages with Harlem residents, businesses, schools, and community-based organizations, to directly benefit over 20,000 people each year.

"I am honored to join the board of The Classical Theatre of Harlem," said Hawke. "I hope to bring more visibility to what I think is one of the best kept secrets around because the work they do in Harlem is what makes New York City great. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves in support of this great company."

"The Classical Theatre of Harlem is proud to welcome Mr. Hawke to Board leadership," said Ty Jones, Producing Artistic Director of CTH. "His definitive film performances and passion for the great works of theatre have long inspired people from all walks of life. Having him as an ambassador for CTH along with Andre Braugher will further strengthen the company in matters of art, commerce and community. I look forward to accomplishing wonderful things together."

Hawke joins at a critical time for CTH, as the organization seeks to scale its impact in the arts, in Harlem, and throughout New York City by working closely with the board of directors on the following large-scale priorities:

  • The Harlem Classical Arts Complex: CTH plans to build a first-of-its-kind, live performing arts complex in Central Harlem to secure the homes of The Classical Theatre of Harlem, The Harlem Chamber Players, and The Harlem Opera theater for Harlem's community of audiences, students, artists, and visitors.
  • Programming: CTH seeks to strengthen and expand its diverse programming: Onstage performances; Education programs; Future Classics, promoting new plays by underrepresented and emerging playwrights of color; and Corporate program, using performances to drive critical conversations in the workplace.
  • Animated Classics "Monte Cristo": CTH will launch a series of animated feature films reimagining classic plays for today's youth produced in partnership with the Academy Award-winning animation company, Lion's Forge (Hair Love).

"I look forward to welcoming Mr. Hawke to the board and working closely with him and all our Trustees to further support CTH, leverage the impact it has made in Harlem and beyond, and sustain and increase the quality programming that CTH has become known for," says Patrick Bradford, CTH board chair. "I am thrilled that Mr. Hawke recognizes the power of CTH and is committed to being a part of its legacy."



