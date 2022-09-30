Morgan Dudley, Amanda Robles, Taylor Fagins & More to be Featured in New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series

The 15th season of New York Theatre Barn's award-winning New Works Series continues on Monday, October 10th, 2022 at 7PM ET at The Cell (338 W. 23rd St., NYC). The live and in-person presentation will feature excerpts from the new musicals Sunken Cathedral: A New Musical, The End of All Flesh, and Work, as well as a conversation with the writers moderated by Artistic Director Joe Barros. The presentation will also be streamed live by Full Out Creative and the company will continue to provide ASL interpreters from Inclusive Communication Services for the presentation.

With book and lyrics by Taylor Fagins (American Idol) and music by Chase Uram, Sunken Cathedral: A New Musical is the riveting reimagining of a Parisian folktale retold in two separate worlds with a dynamic score that fuses sea shanties with Alternative Rock. Together, these two worlds show us that grief cannot end until we embrace the love still present in our lives. The presentation will be directed by Taylor Fagins, with music direction by Chase Uram, and performances by Morgan Dudley (Jagged Little Pill), Amanda Robles (Stages St. Louis' In the Heights, Man of La Mancha), and co-writer Fagins

Written by 2-Time Tony™ Award-winner Greg Kotis (Urinetown, Yeast Nation, Pig Farm), The End of All Flesh is a rollicking post-apocalyptic fable set on a remote mountain top sometime in America's distant future that explores environmental collapse, gender norms, generation gaps, survivalist practices, and the creative potential of a pandemic beard...in song! The presentation will have performances by Ayun Halliday (The East Village Inky, Theater of the Apes), Avery Rose Pedell, Sammy Pignalosa, and Kotis. This will be the first time that the work is presented in New York City.

The new musical Work has book and lyrics by Parade Stone and music by Sequoia Sellinger. Work is a new musical about a woman's journey from pursuing her passion for politics to leaving the field all together in favor of a more ethical path. The trouble is she has no idea what ethical looks like under late stage capitalism. Work is being developed by creative producer Victoria Detres, and features performances by Ana Paloma and Lauren Scales.

A limited amount of tickets for the in-person audience are $25, and tickets to live stream the presentation are $15, and can be purchased here. Patrons must be masked at all times, and will need to provide proof of a complete COVID-19 vaccination and proof of a booster dose (for those eligible in accordance with CDC guidelines), along with a government-issued photo ID. New York Theatre Barn staff and artists are subject to mandatory vaccination and booster policy in addition to testing protocols. The New Works Series is produced by Artistic Director Joe Barros, Managing Director Kate Trammell, and Line Producer Kimberly Lara. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.