Moliere In The Park's THE IMAGINARY INVALID Opens Tonight

Molière in the Park's world premiere of Lucie Tiberghien's new translation of Molière's comedy-ballet, The Imaginary Invalid, opens tonight! The show is presented in partnership with Prospect Park Alliance, directed by Tiberghien, stars Tony and Olivier Award nominee Sahr Ngaujah, choreographed by FlexN dancer Cal Hunt, with original live music by cellist Johnathan Moore.

The Imaginary Invalid runs through May 25, 2025 for 21 performances in a limited engagement at the LeFrak Center at Lakeside, Prospect Park. Enter at 171 East Drive between Ocean Avenue and Lincoln Road.

The Imaginary Invalid is the last play that legendary French playwright Molière wrote and was originally conceived as a Comedy-Ballet where theater, dance and music are intertwined. Gravely ill while writing and performing this play, Molière explores the fear of disease and the exploitation it breeds through his infinitely humorous dialogue and in-your-face satire. This modern adaptation by Lucie Tiberghien collapses time and space and builds a bridge between 17th century France and contemporary Brooklyn.

Argan is ill. But is he? Argan is dying. But aren't we all? Argan wants absolute control. But is that ever achievable? After a series of upside down attempts to snap him out of it, a solution is found. But will it save him?

In addition to Drama Desk, Lortel and Obie Award winner Sahr Ngaujah (Broadway's Fela! & Moulin Rouge!, Marvel's "Luke Cage," Master Harold...and the Boys at Signature Theatre, Mlima's Tale at the Public), the cast includes Mary Bacon (Drama Desk Award Coal Country at the Public, Broadway's Rock N Roll & Arcadia), Donté Bonner (Broadway's Romeo + Juliet, Occupied Territories at 59E59, Henry V with Chicago Shakespeare Theater), Rory Furey-King (The Second City NY, Operation Mincemeat Off-West End, London Cats tour), Doron JéPaul (Broadway: Kenny Leon's Our Town, To Kill A Mockingbird & The Piano Lesson), Naomi Lorrain (Jordans at the Public, Daphne at LCT, La Race with Page 73/WP), Shayvawn Webster (The Comedy of Errors with Shakespeare Theatre Company DC, The Assassination of Julius Caesar with Bedlam, For All the Women Who Thought They Were Mad at Soho Rep) and dancer Cal Hunt.

The Production Team includes Marie Yokoyama (Set Design), Stoli Stolnack (Light Design), Jessica Irvin (Costume Design) and Deanna Kahn (Production Stage Manager). Line Producer is Molly FitzMaurice. Graphic Design by Katya Kirillova.

Tickets are free to the public with RSVP. All ages welcome. Run time is approximately one hour and 45 minutes. Schedule varies - for exact days and times, to reserve tickets, and for more info visit https://www.moliereinthepark.org.

A special opening night benefit performance takes place on Monday, May 12 at 6pm with pre-show hors d'oeuvres and drinks, show at 7:30pm, and post-show party with cocktails with the cast and crew. Benefit tickets are $150.

