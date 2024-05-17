BROADWAY SINGS: HEROES FORGED IN THE FLAME to be Presented at The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway's brightest stars bring unstoppable energy and talent to The Green Room 42 in "Broadway Sings: Heroes Forged in the Flame". In a celebration of the elements, the show unravels the conventional musical theater "hero" trope and explores the necessary refinement that leads to divine fulfillment and destiny. With music from your two favorite Stephens (Sondheim and Schwartz), and other musical theater heroes, it will be a night of history-making musical theater excellence.

Featuring:

Gregory Treco (Broadway: Hamilton) (@treco27); Nyla Watson (Broadway: Waitress, Tour: Hadestown) (@brandnewnyla); Timothy Haechan Lee (KPOP Broadway, Tour: Hadestown) (@tim_haechanlee); Dev (Regional: Off the Yellow Brick Road) (@devbesangin); Rachel Henry Lloyd (@rachlloydd); Quentin Fettig (@quentinfettig); Kendall Morgan (@kendallwmorgan); Music Director Noah Turner (@noahturner412)

Director and Producer Mary Nink (@mary_nink)

Tickets are available starting at $21, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/buQYRYG0WnfYcebEp5cJ.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square - is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for "Best Cabaret Show 2023" (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.

Comments