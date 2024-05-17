Photos: Inside Matt DeAngelis' THE JANICE JAM: BROADWAY FOR BREAST CANCER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday night, Broadway’s Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), who lost his mother, Janice, in 2022 to metastatic breast cancer, gathered his dearest Broadway friends and industry colleagues together for THE JANICE JAM: BROADWAY FOR BREAST CANCER and raised over $52,000 for Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). Check out photos below!

The benefit was held at Haswell Green’s and guests enjoyed powerhouse performances, as well as, dancing, in a celebration of Janice and her love for theater, with 100% of net proceeds funding metastatic breast cancer research grants through BCRF, the largest private funder of breast cancer research worldwide.

The evening began with a stirring rendition of "Come Around" by Marc Broussard, performed by 2024 Olivier Award nominee Caissie Levy (Leopoldstadt). Apollo Levine, accompanied by Andy G, got the crowd moving with "Uptown Funk" by Bruno Mars. Following this, Lissa DeGuzman, also joined by Andy G, electrified the stage with P!nk's "Never Not Gonna Dance Again".

Nik Walker (Spamalot) brought a Beatles classic to life with his performance of "Oh, Darling". Jay Armstrong Johnson (Parade) charmed the audience with Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places", and Bre Jackson (SIX) wowed with Stevie Wonder's "Superstition". Then Jackie Cox (Ru Paul’s Drag Race) dazzled with a mashup from “Think Pink” and “Pink” from Lizzo.

A poignant video about the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) was shown, followed by Matt DeAngelis introducing Olympic Gold Medalist Laurie Hernandez. Together, they performed "Bad Idea" from the musical Waitress. Metastatic breast cancer thriver, Tami Bowling then delivered a heartfelt speech, followed by Eric Michael Krop’s (Godspell) powerful rendition of Sia's "I'm Alive".

Diane Paulus via video presentation introduced Christine Dwyer’s (Wicked) energetic performance of P!nk's "So What". Coleen Sexton (Bwy: Jekyll & Hyde, Nat Tour: Dear Evan Hansen) captivated the audience with "Come To My Window" by Melissa Etheridge, and Tony-Award Winner John Gallagher Jr. (Swept Away) rocked the house with "Are We The Waiting/St. Jimmy" fromAmerican Idiot.

The performances continued with Ryan Vona and Julia Hoffman's (Nat Tour: ONCE) beautiful duet of "Kiss Today Goodbye" from A Chorus Line. Then Omar Jose Cardona (NBC’s The Voice) took the stage with Journey's "Separate Ways". Kayla Davion (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical) delivered a powerful Tina Turner Medley, and the night concluded with Talia Suskauer’s (Wicked) rendition of Lady Gaga’s "Edge of Glory”.

Additional Broadway guests joined The Janice Jam virtually including Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, and Donna Murphy, helping with calls to action for donations, and heartwarming stories to celebrate the evening.

Pre-show entertainment for all guests at Haswell Green’s was performed by Margo Mayhem (Midnight Mayhem Burlesque), with a special acoustic set featuring AJ Holmes & Caitlin Cook (2/3rd of a Threesome) and John Gallagher Jr. The post-show Janice Jam Afterglow was presented by Stage Time, with music spun by DJ Mike Borowski, live music from Julia Hoffman andAndrew Gutauskas, sword swallowing by Gin Minskey, burlesque performers, and more.

Special beverages were sponsored by DE-NADA Tequila, New Amsterdam Vodka, Pink Whitney Vodka, and High Noon Spirits with additional support from Clarins.

