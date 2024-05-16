Full Cast Set for THE WORLD'S CASSETTE LIBRARY at Open Jar Studios

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Stage Door Foundation and Open Jar Studios has revealed the full cast of The World’s Cassette Library. The musical is presented as the third offering of The Broadway Workroom Series, a groundbreaking move to champion the arts and empower the development of theatrical artists and new works. This initiative provides creative teams with free studio space and technical support to further the development of their creative projects. At the end of the development week, the public is invited, at no cost, to experience this dynamic new musical in concert at Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway).

Tickets for each concert are free, and attendees are encouraged to make a donation to The Stage Door Foundation to help fund their programs. For tickets and more information, visit www.StageDoor.org/broadway-workroom

Casting for The World’s Cassette Library includes Reed Campbell (Gun & Powder at Papermill) Andy Christopher (Rock and Roll Man), Logan Farine (Rent national tour), Olivia Gjurich (Fiddler on the Roof national tour) and Sumi Yu (Greater Clements at LTC).

The World’s Cassette Library features music and orchestrations by Mike Nappi (Life and Slimes of Marc Summers), lyrics and book by Nappi, Sam Durant Hunter (Paris Through A Window) and Max Sangerman (A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical).

The creative team includes Direction by Shannon Molly Flynn (Normal Ave), Music Direction by Chris Gurr (Back To The Future). Stage Manager is Caroline Pastore (Dead Outlaw) with Erin Reynolds (Hadestown) as Dramaturg/Assistant Director.

The band includes Gurr on piano, Samuel Quiggins (American Pops Orchestra) on cello and Jordan Ross (The Get Down) on drums.

About the Show & Dates:

In the wake of their brother Joey's passing, estranged adult siblings Krysti, Michael and Brian uncover a box of dusty cassette tapes upon which Joey recorded countless treasured memories. A journey into their past inevitably rips open old wounds and begs the most difficult of all questions: forgive or forget?

The show was selected as a featured production in Open Jar’s 2nd Annual Broadway Shark Tank in October 2023.

The World’s Cassette Library will be presented at Open Jar Studios on Friday June 14th at 1 PM and 4:30 PM. Running time is 90 minutes.

Tickets are free and may be reserved at www.StageDoor.org/broadway-workroom



