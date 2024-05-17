Cast Set for World Premiere Of Sophie McIntosh's CUNNICULARII At Alchemical Studios

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Good Apples Collective and producer Esmé Maria Ng have revealed the cast and design team for the World Premiere of cunnicularii by Sophie McIntosh (NYT Critics Pick for macbitches at the Chain Theatre), directed by Nina Goodheart (Resident Director of Gabriel Byrne’s Walking with Ghosts on Broadway) at Alchemical Studios, June 28-July 13.

Mary is an expectant mother. Mary gives birth to a rabbit. Mary must adjust her expectations. A piercing fable about the wonder and brutality of motherhood, cunnicularii interrogates the crushing pressure new parents face and questions how much of ourselves we can truly give to our offspring.

“cunnicularii came from my childhood bunny Sam, from the girl who gave a speech on “impostress rabbit breeder” Mary Toft during a Forensics meet, and from the sudden need to interrogate my body and its capabilities in the wake of Roe’s repeal,” said playwright Sophie McIntosh. “Most of all, this play came from (and is made for) the choir teacher who was the first to explain to me how a mother can collapse into a distant desolation after the birth of her child—and who so graciously shared how she found her own way back to life after bringing a new life into the world.”

The cast will feature Camille Umoff* (Dawn Schweitzer in Mean Girls; Laura in Cat Person), Juan Arturo* (The Night of the Iguana with Signature Theatre; I Wanna Fuck Like Romeo and Juliet with New Light Theater Project/59E59), Jen Anaya* (House of Telescopes with Pipeline Theater; Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes) with En Garde Arts), and Benjamin Milliken (Phaedra's Love at Columbia University). The creative team will include Lighting Design by Paige Seber (Titanique at the Daryl Roth Theatre; Associate LD on American Buffalo on Broadway), Sound Design by Max Van (Bonefruit at Soho Playhouse), Costume Design by Saawan Tiwari (The Gospel According to Heather at Theater 555), and Set & Props Design by Evan Johnson (Boston University), with Composer/Harpist Maria Shaughnessy (former Principal Harpist of the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra), Assistant Director/Associate Producer Gabrielle Niederhoffer, Movement Director Willow Funkhouser (Romeo & Juliet with New Relic Theatre; A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder at The Flea), and Dramaturg Mo Holmes (Lynn Nottage’s Floyd’s at the Guthrie; Brittany K. Allen’s Redwood at the Jungle). The Production Stage Manager will be Cori Diazwith Assistant Stage Manager Caro Klureza.

*Actor appears courtesy of the Actors’ Equity Association

Performances are scheduled on Friday, June 28 at 7:30pm, Saturday, June 29 at 2pm, Saturday, June 29 at 7:30pm, Sunday, June 30 at 2pm, Wednesday, July 3 at 7:30pm, Friday, July 5 at 7:30pm, Saturday, July 6 at 7:30pm, Sunday, July 7 at 2pm, Wednesday, July 10 at 7:30pm, Thursday, July 11 at 7:30pm, Friday, July 12 at 7:30pm, and Saturday, July 13 at 7:30pm. Tickets ($18-$35) are available for advance purchase at www.cunnicularii.com. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

Comments