Pipeline Arts Foundation & The New Group to Present Second Annual FreeFest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With a shared commitment to artistic excellence and supporting early- and mid-career theatremakers, The New Group and Pipeline Arts Foundation are joining forces to present the second annual FreeFest to include 5 new plays and musicals.

“We are absolutely thrilled to announce this groundbreaking collaboration between The New Group and Pipeline Arts Foundation! Together, we are poised to cultivate a fertile ground where creativity flourishes, ideas converge, and boundaries dissolve. Get ready to witness the magic unfold as we unite to shape the future of theatre and enrich communities far and wide!" said Shariffa Ali, Director of Artistic Projects for The New Group.

“We have long admired The New Group and we're thrilled to advance our shared passion of bolstering innovative theatre,” said Carin Wagner of Pipeline. "By combining our resources and expertise, we can further support the incredible new works by some of our Award winners." Next week, the collaborators will announce the show lineup for Freefest. Together, The New Group and Pipeline look forward to inspiring, entertaining, and connecting audiences through the weeklong event to be held, June 13-21. FreeFest is free and open to the public.

About The New Group:

Led by founding Artistic Director Scott Elliott and Executive Director Adam Bernstein, The New Group is an award-winning, artist-driven company with a commitment to developing and producing powerful, contemporary theater. While constantly evolving, we strive to maintain an ensemble approach to all our work and an articulated style of emotional immediacy in our acting and productions. In this way, we seek a theater that is adventurous, stimulating and most importantly “now”, a true forum for the present culture.

About the PIPELINE ARTS FOUNDATION:

Pipeline is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to moving musical theater forward. With dwindling options for original works to get to the stage, the Pipeline Arts Foundation provides vital support to early- and mid-career artists as they develop boundary-pushing work.

Comments