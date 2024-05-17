FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL to Debut Off-Broadway at the Players Theatre This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Literally Alive Theatre's original production Furever Home the Musical will make its Off-Broadway debut at the Players Theatre this fall. The feel-good, heart-warming musical by Brenda Bell and Michael Sgouros is for everyone searching for their pack and is set for a limited run Oct 10 - Nov 5, 2024.

Furever Home features five stray dogs (and a mysterious cat) sharing their "tails" while waiting to be adopted at a NYC animal shelter. With an all-original book and live music, audiences will follow Bravo, the new pup at the shelter, as he meets fellow dogs Daphne Louise, Tex, Fifi, and Whoops.

"This story is so dear to my heart," says playwright and producer Brenda Bell. "Each character is based on a dog that I have known and loved, and it brings me such joy to see each one come to life in this story. I think if they could really sing and dance, this is the way they would do it!"

A 20-minute version of Furever Home originated in the Players Theatre Short Play Festival - NYC - the summer of 2022. In the fall 2022, the production was awarded a two-week workshop upstairs at the Players Theatre in the Steve and Marie Sgouros Theatre black box.

In an effort to give back to the shelters who give us man's best friend, a portion of all ticket sales from this Off-Broadway run will go to NYC animal shelters and dog runs. "It's so important to us that we give back to these organizations that have given us so much," says Bell. "We hope to not only raise money but also raise awareness about the importance and value of adopting a pet". Shelters and dog runs can apply to receive funds here or on the Literally Alive website.

Bring the whole family to this heart-tugging, funny bone-plucking musical Off-Broadway. You're guaranteed to leave shouting "Oh Joy!".

Furever Home the Musical runs Oct 10 - Nov 5, 2024, Saturdays 3pm and Sundays 11am Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre, located at 115 MacDougal St. The theatre is accessible via West 4th St. Station, lines A,C,E,B,D,F,M - walk one block east on West 3rd, and one block south on MacDougal.

For tickets and more info visit: www.LiterallyAlive.com

Comments