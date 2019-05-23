Milly Thomas's DUST to Make US Premiere at NYTW in August

Following award-winning, sell out runs in London, Dust, a new play written and performed by Milly Thomas and directed by Sara Joyce, will make its American Premiere as part of New York Theatre Workshop's New Door at NYTW in the Fourth Street Theatre (79 East 4th Street).

"I'm utterly delighted to be bringing Dust to New York," said writer and performer Milly Thomas. "To share the show with a whole new audience across the pond is a dream come true. The New York Theatre Workshop has such an exciting programme and we're thrilled to be part of their upcoming season."

Performances begin August 29, 2019 for a limited run ending September 28. Tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks.

'I've been dead for three days.' A woman. A suicide. A choice. A lie. A truth. An ending. Of sorts. Life, Alice thinks, isn't worth living. So she kills herself. But she's stuck. A fly on the wall. Forced to watch the aftermath of her suicide and its ripple effect on her family and friends, Alice quickly learns that death changes people. And discovers that death isn't the change she hoped for. Following three award-winning, sell-out runs across the UK and London's West End, Dust by Milly Thomas, directed by Sara Joyce, transfers to Next Door at NYTW for a limited run.

Dust will feature design by Anna Reid, lighting design by Jack Weir, and sound design by Max Perryment. Dust is produced by Ceri Lothian & Ramin Sabi for DEM Productions

Milly Thomas (Writer and Performer) is an actor and writer, living in London. She began writing when she graduated in 2014 from the BA Acting at The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

Milly's first full-length play 'A First World Problem' opened at Theatre503 in July 2014 to critical acclaim. She was then commissioned by The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama to write 'Piggies' in 2015 . Her play 'Clickbait' opened the 2016 spring season at Theatre503 and played to sold-out audiences and an extended run. Her plays 'Brutal Cessation' and 'Dust' ran at The Edinburgh Fringe in 2017, with Milly receiving the Stage Edinburgh Award for her performance in 'Dust'. 'Brutal Cessation' transferred to Theatre503 in November 2017 & 'Dust' transferred to Soho Theatre in 2018 and then to the West End at Trafalgar Studios in 2018. She is a member of both the Young Writers' Lab 2015 and Writer's Lab Alumni 2017 & 2018 at Soho Theatre. She has taken part in The Royal Court Writers' Group 2016, and of 'Headstart' - a group comprising of ten playwrights assembled by Headlong Theatre Company and Blacklisted Films. She has been selected for HighTide First Commissions in 2017. For television Milly has taken part in writers' rooms for Pure Grass Films, Balloon Entertainment and Brown Eyed Boy and completed the 2016 Channel 4 Screenwriting Course. Her television credits include original BBC3 series 'Clique' and 'River City' for BBC Scotland. She is currently under option with BBC Wales, Eleventh Hour Films & New Pictures. She is developing her play 'Dust' for television with Merman Productions. She is represented by United Agents for acting and writing in the UK and by WME for writing in the US. She is managed in the US by Grandview Management for Acting and Writing. Her acting credits include 'The Crown' (Netflix/Leftbank Pictures) 'Sex Education' (Netflix/Eleven Films); 'Dust' (Trafalgar Studios/Soho Theatre/Underbelly - Edinburgh); 'Enterprice' (BBC3); 'The Feed' (Amazon/Studio Lambert); 'Quacks' (BBC2); 'Downton Abbey' (ITV); 'X Company' (Temple Street Productions/CBC); 'Dry Land' (Jermyn Street Theatre); 'And Then I Was French' (Dog Eared Films); 'Woman in Gold' (The Weinstein Company/BBC Films).

SARA JOYCE (Director) most recently directed Armadillo by Sarah Kosar (Yard Theatre), Dust by Milly Thomas (Soho Theatre, Trafalgar Studios), Hunch by Kate Kennedy (Assembly, Edinburgh), Best Life by Tamar Broadbent (Underbelly, Edinburgh). Other directing credits include Scar Test by Hannah Khalil (Soho Theatre), The Win Bin by Kate Kennedy (Old Red Lion), Three Short Beckett Plays by Samuel Beckett (Old Red Lion). Sara is an Associate Artist with Pan Pan Theatre Company. She was a Director with Old Vic 12, Resident Director at Almeida Theatre and Resident Assistant Director at Soho Theatre. She has trained and worked with Richard Eyre, Dominic Dromgoole, Claire van Kampen, Rupert Goold, Mark Rylance. Sara was shortlisted for the KSF Emerging Artist's Award, is a recipient of the Deutsche Bank Award for Creative Enterprises and received an Off West End nomination for Best Director. She studied Drama and Theatre at Trinity College, Dublin and trained at Ecole Jacques Lecoq.

