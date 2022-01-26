Michael Urie to Star in JANE ANGER

Jennifer Campos Productions in Association with Play-PerView Theatrical will present Talene Monahon's JANE ANGER or The Lamentable Comedie of JANE ANGER, that Cunning Woman, and also of Willy Shakefpeare and his Peasant Companion, Francis, Yes and Also of Anne Hathaway (also a Woman) Who Tried Very Hard.

Inspired by the little-known author of "Her Protection for Women" first published in 1589, this bold new anachronistic Jacobean feminist revenge comedy is directed by 2017 Lucille Lortel Award winner Jess Chayes (HOME/SICK, The Antelope Party), with a cast including playwright Monahon (How to Load a Musket, The Government Inspector), Michael Urie (Grand Horizons, Chicken & Biscuits, Torch Song), Ryan Spahn (Daniels Husband), and Amelia Workman (Fefu and her Friends). Performances of JANE ANGER begin February 21 at New Ohio Theatre.

It's 1606 and William Shakespeare is stuck in quarantine with his unpaid apprentice, Francis. It would be a GREAT time to write King Lear... if he weren't plagued with writer's block. In through the window climbs JANE ANGER, the Cunning Woman, with a large sack and a mind to change history forever.

JANE ANGER or The Lamentable Comedie of JANE ANGER, that Cunning Woman, and also of Willy Shakefpeare and his Peasant Companion, Francis, Yes and Also of Anne Hathaway (also a Woman) Who Tried Very Hard runs February 21 - March 13. Performances are Monday & Wednesday-Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday 2pm & 8pm and Sunday at 2pm. Running time is 95 minutes, no intermission. New Ohio Theatre is located at 154 Christopher Street, between Greenwich and Washington Streets in the West Village -- accessible from the #1 train to Christopher St. or A/B/C/D/E/F or M train to West 4th Street. Tickets are $25 - 45, available at www.JaneAngerPlay.com.

JANE ANGER marks the first fully realized live production by Play-PerView, the charity streamer created during the pandemic shutdown. "Having worked with Talene several times during the pandemic it made all the sense in the world that our first production should be of one of her plays," noted Play-PerView Artistic Director and Creative Producer Jeremy Wein. "The audience response to our reading of JANE ANGER last Fall made it clear that this is a piece that will get audiences excited. We look forward to using that energy to help further develop this wonderful comedy that says so much about everything we find ourselves going through at this moment."

JANE ANGER features Set by Joey Mendoza, Costumes by Andrea Hood (Lortel Award nominee for Caryl Churchill's Love and Information), Lighting by Nic Vincent, and Sound Design by Lindsey Jones (Tony Award nominee for Slave Play). Rounding out the production team are Matt Frew (Effects Consultant), Michal V. Mendelson (PSM), Brant Sennett (ASM), Claire Yenson (Additional Casting) and Liz Flemming (Managing Director of Play-PerView under Jennifer Campos Productions).

Although this iteration of JANE ANGER will not be available for digital viewing, Play-PerView will continue their hybrid charitable reading series alongside the production with events scheduled at New Ohio on March 1, 8, 14 and 21; titles and participating artists will be announced shortly with in person and streaming tickets available soon.