Melissa Errico & John Cariani Complete the Cast of MARRY ME A LITTLE Benefit at Keen Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



KEEN COMPANY has revealed the complete cast for their starry, one-night-only benefit concert of Stephen Sondheim’s Marry Me a Little which will take place on Monday, November 18th at 7 pm at Peter Norton Symphony Space. Join Keen Company for Sondheim’s Marry Me a Little about the bumpy road to finding love.



Keen’s reunion celebration will bring back the revised material from its 2012 Drama League nominated production and will feature its original stars Lauren Molina and Jason Tam. Joining the original cast will be additional stars breathing new life into the musical’s rarely performed Sondheim songs including Philippe Arroyo, John Cariani, Melissa Errico, Morgan Siobhan Green, Zachary Noah Piser, and Nik Walker.



Two single strangers left alone in their studio apartments on a Saturday night, pass their time with sweetly secret, shared fantasies, never knowing that they’re just a floor away from each other and the end of their lonely dreams. These charming and poignant musical features Sondheim’s trunk songs cut from the final productions of Company, A Little Night Music, Anyone Can Whistle, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, as well as rarely performed songs from the TV show “Evening Primrose” and a never completed film version of Into the Woods, among others.



Marry Me a Little has music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. It is conceived and developed by Craig Lucas and Norman Rene. Musical Direction is by John Bell, and it is directed by Jonathan Silverstein, Artistic Director of Keen Company. Marry Me a Little will run 70 minutes with no intermission. Standard tickets start at just $50.00 and are available now.



Your ticket to this special fundraising event underwrites Keen Company’s 25th Anniversary Season, including intimate Off-Broadway productions, the fostering of mid-career writers, the showcasing of emerging directors, and a free theater education to students in all five boroughs of New York City.

Photo credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Comments