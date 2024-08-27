Melanie Maria Goodreaux's RITA IS THE GOAT to Premiere At Theater For The New City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Melanie Maria Goodreaux's new play "RITA IS THE GOAT" will premiere at Theater for the New City in New York, NY. Following the success of her previous productions, "ENOUGH VO5 FOR THE UNIVERSE" and "THE WHITE BLACKS," playwright and director Melanie Maria Goodreaux is ready to captivate audiences once again with "RITA IS THE GOAT." Casting will start in September. This limited engagement will run for 12 performances from November 7th to 10th, 14th to 17th, and 21st to 24th.

"RITA IS THE GOAT" is written in a magical realist style, exploring themes of loss, survival, and identity. The play delves into the complexity of motherhood and its impact on gender, as well as the challenging relationships between sisters, mothers, and daughters. "RITA" explores societal expectations for women, particularly mothers, and the challenges they face in navigating societal pressures and personal choices. The play intertwines sexuality with religiosity, using symbols like the goat to convey both biblical and symbolic meanings. Its central theme delves into the loneliness that arises when individuals are pushed to their limits due to misunderstanding or blame.

Melanie Maria Goodreaux's ability to craft narratives that resonate deeply with audiences has solidified her reputation as a luminary in the downtown NYC theater scene. Her plays have been featured at Chelsea Playhouse, the House of Tribes Theater, the Abingdon Theater, Studio Players Theater, the Linhart Theater, the Lillian Theater in Los Angeles, the Nuyorican Poets Café, HOWL Fest, the New York Theater Festival, the Hudson Guild Theater, and Theater for the New City and The Foundry. Goodreaux recently received the American Woman Project Solo-Play Development and Production award (2020-2021).

For the New York premiere of "RITA," Goodreaux will collaborate with her longtime team, including producers Mark Holloway and Bruce Morrow, set designer Lytza Colon, videographers Boston Fielder, Stephan McFadden, and Bruce Morrow, illustrator/graphic designer Tim Fielder. Casting will start in September.

About Theater for the New City: Since its establishment in the 1970s, Theater for the New City has championed emerging playwrights for the American Stage without regard to race, sexuality, economic status, or gender. Our Emerging and Presenting Playwrights Program incentivizes playwrights to forge their path in the arts. Over the years, hundreds of playwrights, each with a unique background, have found a platform at TNC. Notable examples include Suzan-Lori Parks, María Irene Fornés, Harvey Firestein, Bina Sharif, Charles Busch, Andrea Fulton, Eduardo Machado, and William Electric Black.

Don't miss the chance to experience "Rita" live at Theater for the New City.

