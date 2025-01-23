Mary Steenburgen & Pamela Moller Kareman to be Honored by The Neighborhood Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre will present the first-ever Sanford Meisner Awards, honoring the extraordinary achievements and legacy of Mary Steenburgen and Pamela Moller Kareman, at their 2025 Benefit Gala. The evening will also feature special tributes to graduates Doris Blum Gorelick, Shannon McMahon Lichte, and William C. Paulson for their contributions to The Neighborhood Playhouse and its enduring legacy.

Since its founding in 1928 by philanthropists Alice & Irene Lewisohn, The Neighborhood Playhouse has shaped some of the most iconic talents in the entertainment industry, including Gregory Peck, Joanne Woodward, Robert Duvall, Steve McQueen, Tony Randall, Eli Wallach, June Carter Cash, Jessica Walter, Carol Channing, Marian Seldes, James Caan and continues with living legends Lee Grant, Mary Steenbergen, Jeff Goldblum, Allison Janney, Christopher Lloyd, to some of today’s theatre, film, and tv stars Connie Britton, Matt McCoy, Sherie Renee Scott, Christopher Meloni, Ashlie Atkinson, Joel and Jennifer Grey, Amanda Plummer, and rising stars Sky Lakota-Lynch (The Outsiders on Broadway) Jasmine Cephas Jones (Hamilton), Ian Duff, Mackenzie Davis, Brian Geraghty, Aria Shahghasemi, Mariana Trevino and many others, The depth of the training contributed to huge success in other fields in the industry. “Friends” creator Marta Kaufman, “Sesame Street” puppeteer Bill Barretta, Oscar-nominated screenwriter and Producer Steven Rogers.

The gala’s Honorary Chair is Ted Danson, with Heather Randall and Tom Stewart serving as Gala Co-Chairs. The Benefit Committee includes distinguished advocates for the arts such as Matthew Carnahan, Sandy Faison, James Hirsch, Matt McCoy, R.L. Stine, Emily Wachtel and many more. For tickets and more information, please contact Gala@neighborhoodplayhouse.org.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, February 27 2025

Cocktails: 6:00 PM

Dinner & Awards Presentation: 7:00 PM

Venue: Tavern on the Green, West 67th Street & Central Park West, New York City

Dress Code: Festive

Comments