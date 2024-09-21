Margaret Pine Visits FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The real Margaret Pine whose character is represented in Hell's Kitchen as Alicia Keys piano teacher stopped by "FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole A Song" at Off-Broadway at Theater 555 to see herself spoofed.

She laughed along with the audience and loved the show. She was in stitches during the Hell’s Kitchen number, especially the part where she was being parodied. Ms. Pine and the cast had great chuckles after the performance. Check out a photo below!

Created, written and directed by Gerard Alessandrini, with choreography by Gerry McIntyre, FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole a Song skewers the latest deluge of Broadway offerings including Hell’s Kitchen, Suffs, The Outsiders, Cabaret, The Great Gatsby, Back to the Future, and of course, Merrily We Roll Along. In addition, there are sendups of Roger Bart, Patti LuPone, Eddie Redmayne, Daniel Radcliffe, Ariana DeBose and Jeremy Jordan, among others. This up-to-the-minute version also roasts the 2024 Tony Awards, and will include some of the most popular numbers from Alessandrini’s recent Forbidden Sondheim.

Featured in the cast are CHRIS COLLINS-PISANO (Jersey Boys), DANNY HAYWARD (Finding Neverland), NICOLE VANESSA ORTIZ (Sister Act) and JENNY LEE STERN (Rocky, A Christmas Story). FRED BARTON, Forbidden Broadway’s original 1982 music director rounds out the cast as Musical Director/Pianist.

In addition to Mr. Alessandrini, the creative team is Gerry McIntryre (choreography), Fred Barton (musical director)), Glenn Bassett (set design) Dustin Cross (costume design), Joan Racho-Jansen (lighting design), Andy Evan Cohen (sound design), Ian Joseph (hair and wig design), Peter R. Feuchtwanger (production supervisor), Brian Westmoreland (production stage manager) Rosalie Kaplan (assistant stage manager) and Michael Cassara (casting).

The playing schedule for FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole A Song is as follows: Fridays at 8PM, Saturdays at 3PM and 8PM and Sundays at 3PM and 7:30 PM and Mondays at 7:30PM.

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY has been an essential part of the fabric of the New York theatre scene since 1982, when Gerard Alessandrini created the first edition, lampooning the Broadway shows and stars of the day, who stopped by to laugh at themselves alongside the public. In the over 40 years since, FORBIDDEN BROADWAY has garnered international acclaim and awards that include 7 Drama Desk Awards, an Obie, a Drama League Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, 2 Lucille Lortel Awards, and a Special Tony Award along the way.



Margaret Pine and the Cast of Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song

