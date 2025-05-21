Ma-Yi Theater Company to Present Readings by Lisa Sanaye Dring, Đavid Lee Huỳnh, & Jeena Yi

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ma-Yi Theater Company will present a series of three development readings that will conclude with public presentations on May 23-25, 2025 at Houghton Hall Arts Community (22 E 30th St, New York). These events are free, however, online reservations are required.

X#*! you very much, Mom is Theatre meets TED Talk meets dark family secrets. Writer and performer Đavid Lee Huỳnh shares how the effects of French colonialism shaped Vietnam, rippled out, and made it so #%@#ing hard for his mom to say “I love you.” This developing solo show, directed by Nana Dakin and taking place on May 23 at 2pm, is told with whimsy, sardonic humor, and heart.

In Lisa Sanaye Dring’s Kairos, two people fall in love during a tectonic shift in society. Their nascent relationship is tested by the advent of Prometheus, a procedure that grants immortality to a select few. What happens to love when linear time breaks open? Directed by Eric Ting, this presentation will take place on May 24 at 2pm. The cast includes Grantham Coleman, Maureen Sebastian, Keith Randolph Smith, and Ching Valdes-Aran.

In Jeena Yi's Jesa, the four Lee sisters are gathering to perform Jesa, the traditional Korean ritual of honoring your dead ancestors. If only they can remember how this sacred family ritual goes... This is the first year the sisters must perform the ritual without their looming matriarch. Past grievances are dredged up, secrets revealed, and the rice wine is flowing as the sisters navigate moving forward without letting their past haunt them. Directed by Mei Ann Teo, this presentation will take place on May 25 at 2pm. The cast includes Michele Selene Ang, Deborah S. Craig, Jully Lee, and Shannon Tyo.

