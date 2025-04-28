MY WAY: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO FRANK SINATRA is Coming to The Wick Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From the smoky back rooms of Hoboken to the glittering lights of Las Vegas, Frank Sinatra’s songs defined an era. To honor his incomparable musical legacy and impact on our culture, The Wick Theatre has created an entire experience around their newest show, My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra. Before each performance, step into the glitz and glamour of Rat Pack-era Vegas, then settle in for a finger-snapping, award-winning revue featuring 54 of Frank Sinatra's timeless classics. The show runs April 24 through May 18, 2025, with matinee performances at 2 pm and evening shows at 7:30 pm.

“The Best is Yet to Come! I think the Chairman of the Board himself would be thrilled to see how we are honoring his enduring influence with this last show of the season,” said Marilynn A. Wick, Executive Managing Producer. “Sinatra was a cultural force who elevated songs to an artform and embodied a sophisticated style and charisma that remains the pinnacle of cool!”

My Way avoids impersonation and instead delivers stunning thematic medleys of Sinatra classics grouped into subjects such as young love, cities, losers and survivors, including such hits as “All of Me,” “New York, New York,” “High Hopes” and of course “My Way.” With a live band led by Bobby Peaco, and featuring the immense talents of Mark Sanders, Shelley Keelor, and Elizabeth Bedley, My Way offers a fresh, powerful take on the Sinatra songbook. Helmed by Broadway’s Jeremy Benton, as performer, director and choreographer, the prodigious triple-threat will make sure everyone experiences Sinatra’s magic anew!

As a special bonus, guests are encouraged to arrive early for the 1950s Vegas Experience in The Wick’s grand lobby, including roulette and craps, cigarette girls and a bar that will make a mean Martini, Manhattan or Sinatra’s favorite – a Rusty Nail. (You’ll just have to try it!) It’s time to join the Rat Pack and enjoy an unforgettable night just how Sinatra would have wanted it-- a few stories, a few drinks, and plenty of knockout tunes!

About The Wick Theatre and Costume Museum

With over 50 mainstage productions since its opening, The Wick Theatre attracts esteemed musical theater professionals, and welcomes stars of film, TV, Broadway and beyond, including Cindy Williams, Leslie Uggams, Andrea McArdle, Lee Roy Reams, and Sally Struthers, among others. These productions have not only been commercial successes, regularly selling out their runs, but also critical successes with dozens of Carbonell and Broadway World Awards nominations and wins. Run by self-made entrepreneur Marilynn Wick, The Wick also houses the Tavern at the Wick, a posh gourmet restaurant in the style of the famed Tavern on the Green in NYC, and the newly redesigned Museum Club.

