MRS. STERN WANDERS THE PRUSSIAN STATE LIBRARY Opens Tonight at 59E59 Theaters

Luna Stage's New York premiere of Jenny Lyn Bader's Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library, directed by Ari Laura Kreith, opens tonight! The play runs Off-Broadway through November 10, 2024 for 29 performances in a limited engagement at 59E59 Theaters, Theater B, located at 59 East 59th Street in New York City.

Berlin, 1933. With martial law in effect, political activism has become a capital crime. A young Gestapo officer arrests a graduate student suspected of illegal research. This interrogation promises to be most challenging as he faces the iconic 20th-century thinker Hannah Arendt. Is she an innocent woman? Or an enemy of the state? Inspired by real events, this fantastical drama delves into the life and mind of one of history's most profound thinkers.

The cast features Ella Dershowitz, Drew Hirshfield and Brett Temple. The design team includes Lortel and Obie Award winner Lauren Helpern (Set), Cameron Filepas (Lights), Megan Culley (Sound) and Deborah Caney (Costumes). Production Stage Manager is Sarah Herdrich.

Performances are Tuesdays - Saturdays at 7:15pm, and Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2:15pm, with added shows on Sunday, November 3 at 7:15pm and Thursday, November 7 at 2:15pm. No performance on November 5 (Election Day). Run time is 90 minutes. Tickets are $44 (includes fees), and $30 for 59E59 members. Student rush tickets are available in-person at the box office beginning one hour prior to showtime. For more info and to purchase tickets visit https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/mrs-stern-wanders-the-prussian-state-library.

Luna Stage develops and produces vibrant plays about local and global experiences, and brings communities together for artistic events that spark conversations, create understanding, and inspire change. Founded in Montclair NJ in 1993, Luna Stage moved to West Orange in 2010 to become an arts anchor of the underserved Valley neighborhood. As producer, innovator, and educator, Luna is dedicated to eliminating barriers to participation, and nurturing the next generation of audiences and artists.

Luna Stage World Premieres include Tony winner Matthew Lopez's breakout play The Whipping Man, which went on to have its New York premiere at Manhattan Theatre Club and subsequently became one of the most widely-produced plays in the United States from 2012-2016, and three World Premieres by Obie winner Nikkole Salter: Lines In The Dust (Luna commission), Indian Head (Luna co-commission) and Carnaval. Luna received the NJ Arts People's Choice Award for Favorite Small Theatre in New Jersey, the Giles R. Wright Designation for Excellence in African American History, and has contributed to the development of over 100 new works for the stage. Read more at https://www.lunastage.org.

59E59 Theaters was established by the Elysabeth Kleinhans Theatrical Foundation in 2004 to grant professional space and expertise to non-profit theater companies premiering their work in New York City. Under the leadership of Val Day, Artistic Director, and Brian Beirne, Managing Director, 59E59 Theaters presents a year-round curated program of Off Broadway plays and musicals that are nurtured and supported by providing performance spaces and equipment as well as production, ticketing, FOH, marketing, and press support. These theater companies receive 80% or more of the ticket revenue and pay no weekly rent to 59E59.

