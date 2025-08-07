MIGHTY REAL: A FABULOUS SYLVESTER! to Return to NYC in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“Mighty Real: A Fabulous Sylvester,” is returning to NYC in 2026! Might Real is a whimsical adventure that premiered in NYC in 2014. The show continued to tour across the U.S. building a legacy of its own and keeping the essence of a 70's queer icon more than alive! From Missy Elliott, Whoopi Goldberg to Naomi Campbell and fashion icon, Andre Leon Talley, MIGHTY REAL brought out the best of the best. “The Queen of Disco” will be taking center stage in NYC yet again next year, for a completely reimagined production from its original!

Creators Anthony Wayne and Kendrell Bowman approach this rendition of their musical with a fresh lens, welcoming back co-producer Tony Award Nominated actress, Sheryl Lee Ralph!

This revival aims to reengage existing fans, while ushering in a new generation of theatregoers to the trailblazer Sylvester- with a new twist on a theatrical cult classic! Featuring original music as well as hits like “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real),” “Dance (Disco Heat),” and other classics, MIGHTY REAL is a joyful reckoning with legacy, loss, and liberation. The highly anticipated comeback of MIGHTY REAL emphasizes a new era showcasing nostalgia in a blended masterpiece that will cater to all!