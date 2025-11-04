MEN ARE TRASH AND I'M A RACCOON to Premiere At The Tank

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tank NYC will present Men are Trash and I'm a Raccoon, a new solo show created and performed by Felipe Luz. The production runs on November 21 and 22 at The Tank, offering audiences a semi-autobiographical exploration of the pitfalls of love, sexual freedom, and self-discovery. The project is co-produced by My Black Job Productions.

Men are Trash and I'm a Raccoon follows a gay man who, after a traumatic breakup, dives headfirst into Grindr. Guided by the wisdom of his idol, Lana Del Rey, he simultaneously obsesses over his latest situationship while trying to hook up his pain away. Through the lens of the Queer Latine experience, Men are Trash pushes boundaries, challenges the current cynicism around love and relationships, and celebrates our most authentic, flawed, and vulnerable selves.

Creative Team and Collaborators

Men are Trash and I'm a Raccoon is written and performed by Felipe Luz, directed by David H. Parker, and features designs by Jason Driver (Lighting), Tauheedah "Tate" Abdullah (Sound), Elijah Kleinberg (Set/Costume), and Jay Villa (Video/Projection). The show is co-produced by My Black Job Productions, with dramaturgy by Mario Vega Jr and stage management by Jason Driver, and line production by Carlton V. Bell II.