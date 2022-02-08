MCC Theater to Host National Queer Theater's JUBILEE FOR A NEW VISION

MCC Theater announced that they will host Jubilee for a New Vision: A Celebration of Trans and Gender Non-conforming Artists (TGNC), presented by National Queer Theater in partnership with The Dramatists Guild of America. As part of Carnegie Hall's citywide 2022 Afrofuturism Festival, Jubilee for A New Vision will take place in the Newman Mills Theater at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space in the Newman Mills Theater on Monday February 21 at 7pm.

Join the artistic residents of the New Visions Fellowship, a new initiative of National Queer Theater and The Dramatists Guild of America, as they showcase excerpts from new works amplifying the TGNC experience in scene, song, and performance.

Directed by Roger Q. Mason (they/them), with Associate Director É Boylan (they/them), the evening will feature new works by New Visions Fellows Ayla Xuan Chi Sullivan (they/them) and Nick Hadikwa Mwaluko (he/they), with appearances by Storm Thomas, Chantal Vorobei Thieves (she/her), and Alexander Paris (they/them).

"We cannot imagine the future of Black identity in the United States and the world without amplifying transgender and gender non-conforming people of color. TGNC folx have revolutionized the way people think, laugh, dream, and love since time immemorial - and we've done it largely in the darkness of the cultural fringes. Not anymore. We are here and we are ready to bask in the visibility we deserve," said Director Roger Q. Mason. "The artists featured in Jubilee for A New Vision are some of the most innovative storytellers our profession has produced, and we're so excited to perform our visions of the new Black, Queer, Beautiful future at the show."

"MCC Theater is a proud to host the guest production, Jubilee for a New Vision, at the Robert W. Wilson Theater Space. We're honored to be a part of the National Queer Theater and The Dramatists Guild of America's collaboration to bring forth new voices, stories and reflections that can ignite and provoke conversations that otherwise would not happen," said MCC Theater's Director of Public Engagement and Education Tricia Patrick.

Tickets are pay what you can and are available here. The performance will run approximately 70 minutes, with no intermission.

MCC Theater requires that all audience members provide proof of full vaccination and booster, if eligible, along with a government issued photo ID with matching name at the point of building entry on performance date. Masks must be worn at all times in the building. KN95/N-95 masks provide the strongest protection against COVID-19 and are strongly encouraged for audience members. The policy is outlined in detail here.