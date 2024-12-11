MARIO THE MAKER MAGICIAN Extends Through January At Soho Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With consistently full houses since their much anticipated return to Off-Broadway this November, the hit family theater show Mario the Maker Magician will stay to ring in the new year in New York City with an extension of its run at SoHo Playhouse through January 26, 2025. The show must close January 26th.

The brainchild of first generation Italian-American performer, maker, and creator, Mario Marchese, Mario the Maker Magician leads its audiences through a romping explosion of handmade art and robot magic for all ages. Mario is very much “magic's punk rock Peter Pan philosopher” proclaiming to his young audiences to “do what you love, use what you have, and have fun.” The show is a testament to Marchese's personal journey through art, expression, and education.

The show has toured the US and beyond over the past several years, with smash hit often-sold out runs in New York, London, Edinburgh Fringe, and Adelaide Fringe, where it took home the coveted “Best Kids & Family Performance” award. Marchese has also appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Sesame Street, Universal Kids, and live on tour with David Blaine, who calls him "the best kids' magician in the world!!”

Mario the Maker Magician plays at Soho Playhouse (15 Vandam St, NY NY) at 11:00am and 2:30pm every Saturday and Sunday through January 26, 2025.

Tickets start at $41 and can be purchased at http://mariothemagician.com.

