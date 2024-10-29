MARIO THE MAKER MAGICIAN Comes to SoHo Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a sold out NYC run last year, the hit family show Mario the Maker Magician will make its Off-Broadway return at SoHo Playhouse this November and December.

The brainchild of first generation Italian-American performer, maker, and creator, Mario Marchese, Mario the Maker Magician leads its audiences through a romping explosion of handmade art and robot magic for all ages. Mario is very much “magic’s punk rock Peter Pan philosopher” proclaiming to his young audiences to “do what you love, use what you have, and have fun.” The show is a testament to Marchese’s personal journey through art, expression, and education. Recommended for ages 4 and up and their families, but all are welcome, with kids in tow or without.



The show has toured the US and beyond over the past several years, with smash hit often-sold out runs in New York, London, Edinburgh Fringe, and Adelaide Fringe, where it took home the coveted “Best Kids & Family Performance” award. Marchese has also appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Sesame Street, Universal Kids, and live on tour with David Blaine, who calls him "the best kids’ magician in the world!!”

Mario the Maker Magician will play at SoHo Playhouse at 11:00am and 2:30pm every Saturday and Sunday from November 16 through December 29, 2024.

Tickets start at $41 and can be purchased at http://mariothemagician.com

