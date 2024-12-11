News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

MANY HAPPY RETURNS Will Run at Playwrights Horizons With All Tickets Free

Performances run January 9 - 18, 2025.

Many Happy Returns will run Off-Broadway next month, in a limited engagement from Monica Bill Barnes and Company, presented by Playwrights Horizons.. All performances of this production will be free.

The production was co-created and choreographed by Monica Bill Barnes, and co-created and written by Robbie Saenz de Viteri. Performances run January 9 - 18, 2025.

It’s a dance version of a memory play. With movement and language, Monica Bill Barnes and Robbie Saenz de Viteri create a shared character, a woman in the middle of her life who moves with total clarity but can’t stop revealing the doubt she’s desperate to dance over. Many Happy Returns a hilarious, heartwarming look back at who we thought we were and a communal search for solace in who we’ve become.




