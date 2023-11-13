Luciana, Nick Clow & Nick Atkinson to Present ONE NIGHT STAND At The McKittrick Hotel

This Brat Pack leave the 'rat pack' to shame in an unforgettable, up close and personal, "ONE NIGHT STAND' of a fling.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

They say Absynthe makes the heart grow fonder? Well this is the New York late night love affair you don't want to miss!

News is out that Sleep No More at The McKittrick Hotel will be taking its final bow Jan 28th 2024. Kicking off the month of December in celebration of this iconic venue, this magnificent ménage à trois present an evening of hypnotic jazz and classic songs from the American songbook. Hosted by the delectable, debonaire Nick Atkinson - (aka iconic emcee and original host Maximilian Martel from the NY production of Sleep No More) with the velvety vocals of the divinely handsome singer, songwriter & producer Nick Clow & in a refreshingly unexpected first: The Goddess of Punk Art and Queen Of Electro herself - the delightful, delicious & award winning LUCIANA (collaborations include Tiesto / Hardwell / Fedde le Grande & Bassjackers among others - on some of the most banging tracks to ever hit the clubs) shows off her sultry vocals. This tantalizing trio serenade you with their unexpected evening of delicious songs & salacious bedtime storytelling.

Accompanied by a quartet of some of new York's finest musicians - featuring Phil Kadet on Piano, Wayne Tucker on Trumpet, Dylan Shamat on Bass & Josh Roberts on drums for this tantalizingly intimate affair. This Brat Pack leave the 'rat pack' to shame in an unforgettable, up close and personal, "ONE NIGHT STAND' of a fling. Just the way you like it. Tickets are available now on The McKittrick Hotel website: Click Here




