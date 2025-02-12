Lita Lofton Directs All-Black Cast in Chekhov Adaptation at Theaterlab

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As part of the 2024-25 POETIC MACHINE season, Theaterlab and The Social Club Thtr will present On the Harmful Effects of Tobacco and Other Substances, a workshop production of the adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s hidden gems, adapted and directed by Lita Lofton. Over four years, she dedicated herself to crafting a modern adaptation, meticulously comparing translations to preserve the brilliance of Chekhov’s style while infusing contemporary resonance and spotlighting the Russian playwrights’ humor, pathos, and keen observation. The production – which was fostered by Theaterlab from its inception – runs from February 20 to March 2 at Theaterlab (357 W 36th St, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10018), with a special Blackout Night performance on February 28.

The show features an all-Black cast that includes Bryce Foley as Ivan, Nancy Umba as Nastasya, Coda Leana Boyce as Elena, Seth Hill as Alexei, Aidan Cazeau as Andrei (Feb 20th-Feb 23rd), Marshall Evan McGuire as Andrei (Feb 27th-March 2nd), Logan Slater as Luka, Justin P. Armstrong as Sasha, and Ashley Riboul as Dashenka.

Sebastien Jean Louis is the Stage Manager. Lighting design by John Viggiano.

Intentionally emphasizing the production as a celebration of Black joy, the creators plan for a special Blackout Night (Feb 28). Inspired by playwright Jeremy O. Harris’s initiative, this performance invites Black-identifying audience members to experience the show in a dedicated space of community and celebration. For tickets and inquiries, please email thesocialclubofficial@gmail.com.

Lofton, known for her innovative theatrical vision, has woven together Chekhov’s short stories, letters, and lesser-known works to create a rich, evocative tapestry of humor, longing, and human complexity. The production challenges traditional interpretations of Chekhov, breathing contemporary life into his timeless themes. “We say Chekhov is timeless, but for something to be timeless, you have to bring it along with you,” says Lofton. “I wanted to reconstruct, not deconstruct—to honor his writing while making it resonate now.”

The staging itself – conceived last year for the First Look series at Theaterlab – is a bold statement. Set entirely in white, with the actors dressed in elegant monochrome, the production plays with notions of space, identity, and theatricality. “I wanted to put Black bodies in a white space, both literally and metaphorically. It’s a blank canvas, a reclaiming, a subversion,” Lofton explains.

The play unfolds as an intimate dinner party—seemingly plotless yet brimming with drama, humor, and deep emotional undercurrents. “Chekhov is funny,” Lofton insists. “And casting was about finding actors who could be alive in the text, who could make me laugh. That’s the essence of his work that often gets lost.”

