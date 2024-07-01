Listen: Deluxe Album of IN PIECES: A NEW MUSICAL Available Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Records has released a new deluxe version of the hit album In Pieces: A New Musical (Highlights) featuring music by Joey Contreras and including 8 original songs not included on the 2021 release.

In Pieces is an anthology musical weaving the romantic journeys of six people across three chapters of life. Featuring book, music and lyrics by Joey Contreras (Fred Ebb Award finalist and Jonathan Larson Grant finalist), In Pieces has gained popularity with millions of streams, and a growing social media presence, while becoming a popular licensed property (40 productions around the world including Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, London and around the US). The creative team is continuing to develop the musical for a commercial engagement.

Says Contreras: “Many people might not know, but ‘In Pieces, A New Musical, ‘originally started as a jukebox musical using older songs from my catalog. I strung together storylines and characters from my previous standalone theatre songs to create the world of ‘In Pieces.’ As we continued developing the show, we craved some scene/songs that were built for these characters versus pre-existing songs retrofitted for dramatic moments. ’Bloom’ was written to better flesh out two of our primary characters. It was hard to throw out the familiar ‘hit’ that people knew, but to be honest, I love this song so much more for the show. You learn about who these people are and it gets you rooting for them.”

Joey Contreras is a New York based, Mexican American musical theatre and pop songwriter. His various projects, performances, and studio album releases have amassed millions of streams. He is a two-time Fred Ebb Award finalist, three-time Jonathan Larson Grant finalist and an alum of the Johnny Mercer Project. His musical IN PIECES was a National Alliance of Musical Theatre (NAMT) Finalist and is currently licensed and performed worldwide with a commercial run in the works. The highlights album was released by Broadway Records. His other musicals include FORGET ME NOT, ALL THE KIDS ARE DOING IT (O’Neill National Music Theater Conference Finalist), HEARTBREAKERS IN HELL, ROBBY GREEN IS ALL GROWN UP and LAST CALL WITH MONTY AND LIZ, a bio-musical about American actor Montgomery Clift. Additionally, he has written and developed work for the Walt Disney Company, Prospect Theatre Company, 5th Avenue Theatre as well as songs and scores for various short films. He regularly teaches private songwriting coaching and masterclasses at universities and musical theatre training programs. Follow along on all socials: @joeycontreras.

