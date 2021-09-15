Lineups and Locations Announced for OFF-BROADWAY IN THE BOROS FEST - STOMP, WINNIE THE POOH & More!

The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment has announced the Off-Broadway in the Boros Fest, a series of Off- and Off-Off-Broadway theatrical performances running from September 29 through October 3 at various locations throughout the five boroughs. Coming on the heels of Broadway's official reopening weekend, the five-day festival aims to shine a light on local performing artists while offering free entertainment to New Yorkers in neighborhoods hardest hit by the pandemic.

Each two-hour performance will take place at a designated Department of Transportation Plaza, Open Street or Open Culture location, which leverages an existing NYC program that allows communities to embrace new public spaces and support small businesses. The performances will feature a combination of theatrical elements, including concert versions of current or new Off- and Off-Off-Broadway musicals, musicians playing Jazz and Dominican Rock Fusion, tap dancers, singers, circus performers, Brazilian drummers and LatinX dance troupes.

"As we reopen theatres and safely bring back live performances in New York City, we are excited to highlight our Off- and Off-Off-Broadway communities, companies and performers with the Off-Broadway in the Boros Fest," said the Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, Anne del Castillo. "These outdoor events allow residents to once again enjoy the performing arts in the creative capital of the world."

Performance highlights include STOMP, the East Village's iconic celebration of percussion, and Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation, which features life-size puppetry and premieres October 21 at Times Square's Theatre Row.

The festival, produced by MOME with Holly-Anne Devlin and CSM Sport and Entertainment, is meant to be enjoyed by New Yorkers of ages. Each location is wheelchair accessible and features ASL interpreters.

The full festival lineup is online at nyc.gov/offbwayboros, and as follows:

Wednesday, September 29, 12-2pm

Location: Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn - Marcy Avenue Plaza between Fulton and McDonough Streets

Performances:

STOMP

Hell's Kitchen Happiness Krewe

The Bushwick Starr presents 'Music from Jillian Walker's SNiNFoLK: An American Show'

Fogo Azul NYC

Thursday, September 30, 3-5pm

Location: Jackson Heights, Queens - 34th Avenue between 77th and 78th Streets

Performances:

Gazillion Bubble Show

Hell's Kitchen Happiness Krewe

Pregones/PRTT's "TORCHED!"

Bindlestiff Family Cirkus

Friday, October 1, 3-5pm

Location: Washington Heights, Manhattan - Dyckman Street, Between Payson and Seamen Avenues

Performances:

STOMP

Yasser Tejeda & Palotre

Hell's Kitchen Happiness Krewe

Luis Salgado and Company

Special Guests:

Candace Bushnell, author of Sex and the City and the upcoming, one-woman show Is There Still Sex in the City?

Saturday, October 2, 4-6pm

Location: Bronx - 1 Fordham Plaza

Performances:

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation

Pregones/PRTT's "TORCHED!"

Hell's Kitchen Happiness Krewe

Luis Salgado and Company

Sunday October 3, 12-2pm

Location: Staten Island - Snug Harbor Cultural Center, 1000 Richmond Terrace

Performances:

Gazillion Bubble Show

Hell's Kitchen Happiness Krewe

Bindlestiff Family Cirkus

Fogo Azul NYC

"As our city and Broadway reopen, we cannot forget the adverse effect of the pandemic on all aspects of our lives, including the arts," said Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. "I am glad to see the return of 'Off-Broadway in the Boros,' which is a great opportunity for all of us to support our city's artists and theater organizations, and safely enjoy some great productions in our own backyards."

"The return of Broadway shows after 18 months is a sure sign New York is on the path to recovery from COVID-19. Now, we are thrilled to welcome Off-Broadway in the Boros, which offers free, world-class entertainment to New Yorkers in underserved areas that often cannot afford tickets to these shows. After such a painful year and a half, these performances can raise our collective spirits and remind us of the restorative power of art. I thank the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment for putting these on, and hope Brooklynites get to enjoy the upcoming live performances," said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

"Culture never truly closed during the pandemic, and that's especially true here in The World's Borough. As Queens and our city begin to recover, we couldn't be prouder to welcome Off-Broadway in the Boroughs Fest and elevate the top-notch theatrical talent here in our borough," said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Jr. "These performances are not to be missed, and we encourage all our Queens families to come out and support our incredible performing artists."

"This is a great opportunity for the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment to offer live and in-person entertainment for those who are looking for things to do and see on the unexpected borough of New York City," said Staten Island Borough President James Oddo. "With this concert, there's a chance to highlight not only performers of the Off-Broadway community but provide a fun day out at one of Staten Island's hidden cultural gems. I thank Commissioner del Castillo and her team for their efforts in being a platform to showcase a piece of our borough's cultural landscape."

"As we navigate through the pandemic that has put our community to the test, I invite you all to come together to appreciate the outdoor theatrical productions of Off- and Off-Off-Broadway in my district thanks to the Boro Fest," said Council Member Oswald Feliz. "While the world-class theater productions of Broadway are typically out of reach for my constituents, through their hard work the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment has safely brought the joy of the performing arts to us at no cost. I look forward to working alongside the Mayor's Office to ensure that this event is only the first of many."

"Broadway was one community that suffered a severe blow during the pandemic. Many actors and backstage workers were having a very difficult time finding jobs and applying for government assistance. The Off-Broadway in the Boros Fest brings these amazing actors to our doorsteps. I'm glad to hear that Washington Heights will be among one of the Off-Broadway in the Boros Fest locations," said Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez. "Our office has been working closely with the Mayor's office of Media and Entertainment to choose the perfect location in Northern Manhattan to host one of the Off Broadway in the Boros event. I hope everyone in Northern Manhattan and across the City enjoys the exciting line-up that will perform in Washington Heights."

"The Off-Broadway in the Boros Fest is a spectacular way to begin the autumn season and celebrate Broadway's official reopening," said Councilwoman Debi Rose. "I'm happy to see that the free, theatrical festival will make an October 3rd stop in Staten Island at our Snug Harbor Cultural Center. It's the perfect venue for this outdoor event."