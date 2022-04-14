Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Appoints Melique Jones as Chief People Officer

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has appointed Melique Jones as Chief People Officer, an executive leadership position that will further develop the organization's internal culture-leading on talent, learning and career development, and ensuring diversity, equity, and inclusion are core values lived throughout the organization.

This role reports to the President and CEO and is part of the Executive Leadership Team. Jones joins LCPA on May 9.

"This is an exciting time at Lincoln Center, and a wonderful moment for us to welcome Melique Jones to our leadership team. Change starts from within, and we must continue to foster and expand a sense of welcoming, community, and well-being inside our organization to extend that same feeling of joy and belonging to New Yorkers across the city," said Henry Timms, President and CEO of LCPA. "Melique's impressive expertise will assist in pushing the organization to the highest bar in leadership, talent development, and DEI strategy, so we can share best practices with our audiences, partners, and allies in change and thought leadership."

As Chief People Officer, Jones will drive a people-centric strategy across the organization, focusing on traditional Human Resources functions as well as talent acquisition and development, implementing DEI practices for a thriving and inclusive employee culture, and acting as a partner and collaborator for LCPA's leadership team and staff, shaping growth strategy and organizational design.

"The opportunity to join Lincoln Center at a time of such great transformation is simply irresistible, particularly given my connection to New York City and love for the arts," said Melique Jones, incoming Chief People Officer of LCPA. "I grew up in Harlem and attended school on the Upper West Side, just a short ride away, and am deeply committed to this community. In these times of great upheaval and reflection, the arts have never been more important to New York City's cultural and economic revitalization. I am proud to join this team and thrilled by the possibilities of what we can achieve together."

About Melique Jones

Most recently, Melique Jones served as the Chief Talent Pipeline and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer at Skadden, one of the world's premier global law firms. Headquartered in New York City with 22 offices around the world, the firm is known for handling complex transactions, litigation issues, and regulatory matters. In her role, Jones worked alongside members of Skadden leadership to set strategy and measures for increasing diversity in the firm's attorney talent pipeline, and enhancing workplace inclusion, equity, and belonging. Jones also worked with partners to leverage firmwide DEI strategy and resources in support of client relationships. Additionally, she was responsible for various aspects of the firm's talent management processes.

Prior to her career in DEI and talent development beginning in 2006 and assuming leadership of the firm's DEI department in 2011, Melique spent more than six years as a marketing and communications professional at Skadden. Before joining Skadden, Melique worked for a decade in communications and media, primarily at Dow Jones & Company, including The Wall Street Journal.

Melique has spoken on panels for the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity, Minority Corporate Counsel Association, and the New York State Bar Association. She sits on the Board of Trustees for Brooklyn Law School and is formerly a member of the New York City Bar Association's Committee to Enhance Diversity in the Profession. She also sits on the Board of Directors for the nonprofit organization The Doe Fund, which provides transitional work, housing, educational opportunities, and more to people who have experienced homelessness, incarceration, or substance abuse. Melique earned a B.A. in journalism from New York University and a J.D. from Brooklyn Law School. Last year, Crain's New York Business named her to its list of "Notable Black Leaders and Executives."