Lincoln Center For The Performing Arts Announces Fall/Winter Programming

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced its fall/winter programming, reflective of its artistic vision, featuring a mix of collaborations with constituents across Lincoln Center and a focus on genres historically underrepresented on campus.

"Embedded in the promise of Lincoln Center is the democratic ideal that, as John D. Rockefeller III put it, 'The arts are not for the privileged few but for the many.' We are doubling down on our work to make more people feel more welcome here, prioritizing deep and lasting connections with those who've not seen themselves at Lincoln Center," said Shanta Thake, Ehrenkranz Chief Artistic Officer of LCPA. "On the heels of our Summer for the City season, having welcomed hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers, many for their first concert experiences, we look towards the reopening of the new David Geffen Hall and continuing this wider welcome throughout the fall, winter, and beyond. Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts means all the performing arts. We take an expansive view of artistic excellence and creative achievement, and we are thrilled to welcome back everyone who joined us this summer and, we hope, many more."





Lincoln Center Presents Fall/Winter Programs

Chronological Listing, as of Aug 25, 2022

Additional programs will be announced in the coming months.

Wed, Sept 7 at 8:00 pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

FREE

Audiences will be enthralled by this special peek into the upcoming Broadway musical Frida, The Musical, about the life of famed artist Frida Kahlo. Enjoy a preview of select songs (music by Jaime Lozano and lyrics by playwright Neena Beber) that fuse Mexican folk music with a lush, contemporary sound. Full of the bold humor, audacity, and passion that emanated from the woman behind those famed portraits, the Broadway-bound show - currently scheduled for 2024 - portrays the artist in a new light. A joyous ride, Frida celebrates the very real person behind her iconographic imagery, an original disruptor and influencer who redefined beauty, sexuality and humanity in her time, and continues to inspire generations of new fans. Join us for a unique, unforgettable glimpse into a new show!





Featuring Nora Brown, Claire Danes, Linqua Franqa, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Brian Jones, Margaret Odette, Susan Pourfar, Monica Raymund, Peter Sarsgaard

Fri, Sept 9 at 7:30 pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

FREE

The work of Brooklyn-born author and historian Howard Zinn (1922-2010), particularly the classic bestseller A People's History of the United States, continues to shine a light on the extraordinary history of those engaged in struggles for freedom and justice in the United States. In collaboration with a longtime Lincoln Center partner Voices of a People's History, the David Rubenstein Atrium honors the centenary of Zinn's birth with Voices of a People's History of the United States. This spoken word and musical celebration of our nation's rich history of dissent, sets Zinn's subjects' words to music, alongside protest songs by rebels and visionaries of our past and present.





Featuring Willie Perdomo, Marjan Naderi & Jive Poetic

Sat, Sept 10 at 7:30 pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

FREE

Brooklyn's own Mahogany L. Browne, a prolific writer avid advocate for public art, is Lincoln Center's inaugural poet-in-residence. Browne has written works of fiction, stage plays and critical essays, edited six anthologies, and authored another half-dozen poetry collections. For her Seen, Sound, Scribe series, Browne curates thought-provoking and often politically driven evenings of spoken word, spirited conversation, and presentations of new work. Tonight's installation features Willie Perdomo, Marjan Naderi, and DJ Jive Poetic.





Conceived and Choreographed by Jacqulyn Buglisi

Sun, Sept 11 at 8:00 am

Josie Robertson Plaza / Virtual

FREE

Table of Silence Project 9/11 is an annual free public performance ritual for peace conceived and choreographed in 2011 by Jacqulyn Buglisi, Artistic Director of Buglisi Dance Theatre. Artistic collaborators for this year's program include Buglisi Dance Theatre Co-Founder/Principal Dancer Terese Capucilli, Conch/Flute John Ragusa, Trumpet Pamela Fleming, Composer/Percussionist Paula Jeanine Bennett and Film/Livestream Producer Nel Shelby and Nel Shelby Productions. Table of Silence Project 9/11 is achieved through community partnerships with Dance/NYC, Chelsea Factory, The Juilliard School, Gibney Dance Center, Martha Graham Center, Steps on Broadway, among others. The company will present the original full-scale version of the work, as more than 100+ dancers slowly ascend onto Josie Robertson Plaza to the sound of a conch shell's call to action. Moving to the plaintive strains of the flute, the heartbeat of bass drums, trumpet, bells and the cries of a chorus, the dancers form patterns of concentric circles around the iconic Revson Fountain to create an ancient Peace Labyrinth while repeating 12 symbolic ritualistic gestures. This sacred landscape becomes filled with the transcendent energy of the Mandala for healing, peace and harmony.

This year's iteration will also incorporate elements of the reimagined versions presented during pandemic years. A call to action for peace in our world, Table of Silence Project 9/11 will also be streamed live for audiences everywhere.

A project of the Arnhold Dance Innovation Fund

Presented in collaboration with Buglisi Dance Theatre, in partnership with Dance/NYC





A free weekend of events for young people on the autism spectrum and their families.

Sept 16-18, various times

Please click here for full schedule, recommended ages per event, and ticketing info.

Dancing Wheels Company

Fri, Sept 16 at 6:00 pm; Sat, Sept 17 at 11:00am & 4:00 pm; Sun, Sept 18 at 11:00am & 4:00 pm

Josie Robertson Plaza and Clark Studio Theater

FREE

Under the direction of Founding Artistic Director Mary Verdi-Fletcher, the Dancing Wheels Company is recognized as the first and foremost professional physically integrated dance company in America uniting the talents of dancers both with and without disabilities. The highly skilled ensemble of stand-up and sit-down (wheelchair) dancers will perform energetic dance excerpts, lead teaching demonstrations, and share their own personal stories to explore the diversity of dance, disability, and accessibility and feature works from the company's diverse repertory.

Omnium Circus

Fri, Sept 16 at 7:00 pm; Sat, Sept 17 at 1:00 pm & 6:00 pm; Sun, Sept 18 at 1:00pm & 6:00 pm

Damrosch Park

FREE

Omnium Circus was founded on the belief that full inclusion and representation in the arts leads to self-actualization, increased tolerance, and a better society. It's the first comprehensively inclusive and accessible circus performing arts company in the nation, bringing together a diverse cast of extraordinary talent from all over the globe. Multitalented and multi-abled, our stars transport audiences into a world of jaw-dropping spectacle and wonder, motivating them with extraordinary feats of human accomplishment and the astounding potential of the human spirit.

ReelAbilities

Fri, Sept 16 at 8:00 pm

Josie Robertson Plaza / Virtual, Sept 17-25

FREE

ReelAbilities Film Festival: New York is the largest festival in the country dedicated to promoting awareness and appreciation of the lives, stories, and artistic expressions of people with disabilities. Join us for four short film screenings outdoors at Lincoln Center's main plaza.

Softy by Bryony Roberts

Installation Design by Bryony Roberts Studio

Fri, Sept 16, Sat, Sept 17, & Sun, Sept 18, drop-in

Josie Robertson Plaza

FREE

Softy transforms the main plaza at Lincoln Center into a soft and interactive environment. Responding to the Revson Fountain and circular lines of the plaza, the project introduces colorful outdoor cushions that radiate out from the center, offering a range of social and sensory conditions. The cushions create concentrated areas for play and socializing around the fountain as well as more private areas around the edges for restorative moments, providing a quiet and soothing area away from the crowd.

Word Play by Ecosistema Urbano

Installation Design by Ecosistema Urbano

Fri, Sept 16, Sat, Sept 17, & Sun, Sept 18, drop-in

Hearst Plaza

FREE

Hearst Plaza will be transformed into a spontaneous playground whereby using letters, young people and their families will be able to experiment and create messages sharing their personal thoughts and ideas with the world. This is not an installation, but an experience. A way of connecting to those around you and beyond. An interactive activity that engages you physically and mentally. A framework for young people to express themselves and share their thoughts, dreams and expectations about the future.

Pneumaphone

Fri, Sept 16, Sat, Sept 17, & Sun, Sept 18, drop-in

The Deck

FREE

Pneumaphone is a collection of pneumatically driven sound sculptures: flutes, single reeds, lips, reeds, double reeds, mirlitons, water organs, and bladder membranes make up the individual voice of each pneumaphone. By sitting, lying, rolling, or rocking on pillows, participants take part in music-making as the air from the pillows travels through the musical instrument.

Presented in collaboration with Logos Foundation. Logos Foundation, founded in 1968, is a research and production center for experimental music, music robotics and audio art, based in Ghent, Belgium. The Pneumaphone installation is designed by Godfried-Willem Raes.

Mountain Goat Mountain

A Threshold experience, created by Zoë Barry, Liz Francis, Nikita Hederics, Tahli Corin, and Sarah Lockwood. These artists live and work on the land of the Taungurung people.

Fri, Sept 9 - Fri, Sept 25

Virtual

FREE

Welcome to Mountain Goat Mountain, a magical and wonderful place-an audio theatre experience for families to do in their home together. With guided activities that help families set up and step into their own imaginative world, Mountain Goat Mountain provides space for creative connection through play and imagination. Explore tunnels, lava pits, and underwater caves in a journey that bumps you out of the ordinary and into a world where you work together to uncover its secrets and discover the hidden treasures in each other.

Scribble

Bluelaces Theater Company

Emily Bruner & Leigh Poulos (Project Leads/Co-Directors)

Fri, Sept 16, Sat, Sept 17, & Sun, Sept 18, drop-in

David Rubenstein Atrium

FREE

Join us at the David Rubenstein Atrium for an inclusive intergenerational dance party and let loose with friends-old and new. Inside Scribble, our Doodle Masters will populate the walls with imagery inspired by you as our DJs spin a mix of your requests. Scribble is a celebration of connection, self-expression, and the universal language of art. Come make your mark!

WeBop Family Jazz Party: New Orleans Jazz Jam

Presented in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center

Sat, Sept 17 at 12:00 pm & 5:00 pm; Sun, Sept 18 at 12:00 pm & 5:00pm

Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse

FREE

Join us for an imaginary trip to the birthplace of jazz as we swing and sway to the joyful sounds of the Big Easy! We'll parade in a traditional New Orleans "second line", dance to upbeat tunes like "Happy Feet Blues," scat sing like the incomparable Louis Armstrong, and much more. Le bon temps rouler! This fun, interactive concert will engage the whole family. Let the good times roll and enjoy an afternoon of music, movement, and imagination!

New York City Ballet Access Workshop

Sat, Sept 17 at 2:30 pm

NYCB Rehearsal Studios

FREE (advance registration required)

Join the artists of New York City Ballet in this one-hour movement workshop designed especially for children with autism and developmental disabilities and their families. Children will be guided in a warm-up and choreography inspired by a featured ballet from NYCB's repertory.





Sat, Sept 17

Josie Robertson Plaza

FREE

﻿Handspring Puppet Company's Little Amal, a 12-foot-tall puppet directed by Tea Alagić, has become an internationally recognized celebrity. Following her original appearance as the biggest star of the 2019 Obie Award-winning play, The Jungle, Little Amal and her team traversed over 5,000 miles across Europe for The Walk project, drawing attention to the plight of childhood refugees and asylum seekers at politically charged public gatherings. Now, Amal journeys to New York City as a beacon of hope and a larger-than-life symbol of the American immigrant experience. Little Amal's exploration of the Lincoln Center campus offers a powerful opportunity to see it anew, through the eyes of a refugee child who has just arrived here.

Presented in collaboration with St. Ann's Warehouse, Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York City Ballet, School of American Ballet, and the New York Philharmonic.





Tue, Sept 20 at 1:00pm-7:00pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

Lincoln Center continues its partnership with the New York Blood Center for our 10th community blood drive. New York Blood Center recently announced a blood emergency. The region's blood supply is dangerously low, and there's a critical need for donors to meet the need. Fewer large blood drives due to the pandemic have resulted in a serious shortage. Blood donation is essential to treat a wide range of chronic, acute, and emergency medical conditions across all communities. Donating blood is safe, easy and vital to those who need it, and every donation can save three lives. Stop by during the day or during new extended early evening hours and enjoy live music by musicians from The Juilliard School from 2:00pm-4:00pm and 5:00pm-7:00pm. Help your fellow New Yorkers in need and sign up to donate blood today!





Wed, Sept 21 at 7:30 pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

FREE

Celebrate Latinx Heritage Month at Lincoln Center! Actress Sonia Manzano, best known for her work cavorting with Muppets for more than 40 years as Maria on Sesame Street sits down with La Reina del Barrio (Queen of the Neighborhood) Rhina Valentin, native New Yorker and host of BronxNet. The pair will chat about Sonia's life and art-her 15 Emmy Awards for TV writing, her critically lauded books for children and adults, and her awards: Congressional Hispanic Caucus Award, the Bronx Hall of Fame, and the Hispanic Heritage Award for Education-as well as her experiences in fostering communities. Join us to hear about the time she spent on (and off) Sesame Street!





Sounds of San Juan Hill

The new David Geffen Hall will open with the world premiere of Etienne Charles' San Juan Hill: A New York Story, a work that reconsiders the culture and heritage of the lost San Juan Hill neighborhood, once part of Lincoln Square and adjacent to where Lincoln Center now resides. A series of free artistic programs at the David Rubenstein Atrium and Weeksville Heritage Center examine this history leading up to the world premiere.

The Jazz Legacy of San Juan Hill

Thu, Sept 22 at 7:30 pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

FREE

Journey back to the dance halls and jazz clubs of San Juan Hill of the late 1800s and early 1900s with host Loren Schoenberg (saxophonist and senior scholar at The National Jazz Museum) and special guest. Long before Harlem gained its rightful place as a center of African American cultural achievement, San Juan Hill was the home and a nurturing neighborhood for the creative spirits of many of jazz's greatest artists. James P. Johnson, Benny Carter, and Thelonious Monk are just three of the legendary artists who lived and played there, and it was where West Side Story was set. Join us for an intriguing and interrogative look into many of the vital stories that intersect with this too long-forgotten community.

Moving Memorials

Wed, Sept 28 at 7:30 pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

FREE

Lincoln Center's ongoing San Juan Hill project reconsiders the culture and heritage of New York's lost San Juan Hill community. The Chilean-born, NYC-based visual artist María Verónica San Martín captures spirits of displacement and remembrance in her collage work, constructing complex multimedia sculptures evoking memory as a living entity that meaningfully takes up physical space and invites interaction. For this participatory workshop, San Martín will instruct attendees in her creative process, guiding them on the path to bring their own personal history and experience to bear in building a holistic, three-dimensional memory palace. All materials will be supplied on site and participants will be able to take their creation home at the end of the workshop.

San Juan Hill Day; Connecting at the Seams

Thu, Sept 29 at 7:30 pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

FREE

Once home to the largest Black community in New York City and later a significant Puerto Rican population, San Juan Hill was demolished between the 1940s and 1950s as part of the "urban renewal" plan that created the Lincoln Center campus and other major developments. While many families were displaced to other neighborhoods in New York City and beyond, a sizeable number of residents moved to the nearby Amsterdam Houses. This multi-part celebration of the inheritors of San Juan Hill's history brings Amsterdam Houses' elder residents to the Atrium to publicly build creative oral histories in collaboration with Sydnie L. Mosley Dances. Following an afternoon brainstorming session, SLMDances will perform these new works with emcee support from Lincoln Center's inaugural poet-in-residence, Mahogany L. Browne.

Presented in collaboration with Sydnie L. Mosley Dances

DJ Logic

Fri, Sept 30 at 7:30 pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

FREE

Bronx-born champion of the city's musical memory, DJ Logic is a specialist in connecting the threads between NYC's rock, jazz and rap traditions. He is currently collaborating with the trumpeter and composer Etienne Charles on a Lincoln Center-commissioned work inspired by the San Juan Hill story that will reopen the David Geffen Hall when it is premiered in October in collaboration with the New York Philharmonic. At this celebratory dance party, DJ Logic will continue tying art to location for a nonstop hip hop jam with selected music from New York artists only. Come out and dance to hits and deep cuts from emcees and DJs representing all five boroughs to the fullest!

Is This Land Our Land?

Sat, Oct 1 at Weeksville Heritage Center & Mon, Oct 3 at 7:30 pm at

David Rubenstein Atrium

FREE

The Unanswered Questions is a conversation series presented in collaboration with the New York Philharmonic and John Jay College of Criminal Justice exploring complex social topics raised by the Orchestra's programming. The series' season begins with Is This Land Our Land? -a discussion on the history of the San Juan Hill and Weeksville neighborhoods, NYC communities of color that thrived with culture and tradition but were systematically dismantled, leaving behind a heritage of displacement and erasure that echoes to the present day. Weeksville Heritage Center's President Dr. Raymond Codrington moderates a conversation with SUNY Binghamton professor and scholar Dr. Jennifer Lynn Stoever, and Etienne Charles-the performer and composer whose Lincoln Center-commissioned work inspired by the San Juan Hill story will reopen David Geffen Hall when it is premiered in October in collaboration with the New York Philharmonic.

Presented in collaboration with New York Philharmonic and John Jay College of Criminal Justice





Fri, Sept 23 at 7:30 pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

FREE

¡VAYA! honors NYC's rich tradition of Latin performance art with movement instruction and concerts tailored for dancers of every skill level. As the lead arranger and bandleader for his 19-person ensemble, the talented musician Steven Oquendo's powerful trumpet playing puts the "big" in Big Band for this highly danceable set of Palladium Era Afro-Cuban, salsa and mambo classics. Oquendo has performed on stage and in the studio alongside Latin jazz legends like Celia Cruz, Rubén Blades, and Eddie Palmieri. In his role as a community leader and educator, he is also the music director for the Pelham Preparatory Academy in the Bronx, where his stellar work with our city's students have earned him acclaim from Good Morning America as a 2022 Class Act teacher.





Featuring Dr. Baz Dreisinger & Robert Jones, Jr.

Sat, Sept 24 at 7:30 pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

FREE

Brooklyn's own Mahogany L. Browne, a prolific writer and avid advocate for public art, is Lincoln Center's inaugural poet-in-residence. Browne has written works of fiction, stage plays and critical essays, edited six anthologies, and authored another half-dozen poetry collections. For her Seen, Sound, Scribe series, Browne curates thought-provoking and often politically driven evenings of spoken word, spirited conversation, and presentations of new work. Tonight's program includes a showing of the prison system documentary film Incarceration Nations and a post-screening talkback with the work's director, Dr. Baz Dreisinger. The film will be followed by a reading from Robert Jones, Jr., the author of the 2021 New York Times bestselling novel The Prophets.





Sat, Oct 8 at 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall

General Public Tickets On Sale: September 1 at 12:00pm. To make the arts more accessible, tickets are available on a Choose-What-You-Pay basis, starting at $5 per ticket. In addition, a limited number of free tickets will be available the day of the performances at the Welcome Center at David Geffen Hall.

The anticipated reopening of David Geffen Hall kicks off with a pair of concerts featuring Etienne Charles' new work, San Juan Hill: A New York Story - performed by Etienne Charles & Creole Soul, and the New York Philharmonic, conducted by Music Director Jaap van Zweden.

An immersive multimedia work, San Juan Hill: A New York Story transports the audience via music, visuals, and original first-person accounts of the history of the San Juan Hill neighborhood and the indigenous and immigrant communities that populated the land on which Lincoln Center resides. A multitude of musical elements - from Ragtime, Jazz, Stride piano, Swing, Blues, Mambo, Paseo, Antillean Waltz, Calypso, Funk, Disco, and Hip Hop - are woven together with historical film and present-day interviews to showcase the myriad musical styles and culture that were brought to New York by migrants from the south and the Caribbean. In addition to his band, Etienne Charles & Creole Soul, Charles is working with a range of artists and academics on this commission, including special guests Carl Hancock Rux, Elena Pinderhughes, DJ Logic, and collaborating with playwright Eljon Wardally, video artist Maya Cozier, graffiti/visual artist Wicked GF (Gary Fritz), visual artist Bayete Ross Smith, and historian Julia Foulkes, among others.

San Juan Hill: A New York Story combines the past with the present, laying the foundation for our community to build a new future for Lincoln Center. In the leadup to the premiere, Charles, Lincoln Center, and the New York Philharmonic are partnering for a series of conversations and workshops that will explore the preservation and transformation of culture, gentrification, community activism, as well as resilience in resistance to adversity, in collaboration with Weeksville Heritage Center, National Jazz Museum in Harlem, and others.

Co-presented by Lincoln Center and the New York Philharmonic

Commissioned by Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts





October 12-19

David Rubenstein Atrium

Join us as artists embark on new journeys-premiere performances in NYC or the United States, Lincoln Center debuts, first books or album launches-during the first annual Festival of Firsts at the David Rubenstein Atrium in October. A vibrant community gathering place, the Atrium is a gateway to Lincoln Center for audiences, and the new Festival of Firsts expands upon that legacy, with Juan Salvador Custodian's first performance ever in the U.S., and Lincoln Center debuts by Maylee Todd and Toebow, among others!

Juan Salvador Custodian

Wed, Oct 12 at 7:30pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

FREE

Audiences will be drawn into the silent story of Juan Salvador, a theatre stagehand with a vivid imagination who spends his workdays tidying backstage while his imagination ranges far and wide! Handkerchiefs are pigeons, cotton explodes in his hands, and dressing rooms turn into the moon, the sea, or a gloomy mansion in this tragicomic pantomime. Juan Salvador lives wonderfully absurd adventures that do not always have happy endings and almost always cause a disaster when his imagination returns to reality and to his job at the theatre. Chilean-Spanish-French theater company La Mona Ilustre gives us the U.S. debut of the one-man show Juan Salvador Custodian as the first show of this fall's Festival of Firsts series.

Toebow

Fri, Oct 14 at 7:30pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

FREE

Join Brooklyn's own Toebow as they debut their signature high-energy psych-pop at Lincoln Center! A unique force in the NYC indie music scene, the five-piece band is the brainchild of the collective inner goofs of a close group of friends, who will perform their forthcoming record, heard here in its entirety for the first time in NYC. Their music-with fluttering distorted guitar lines, colorfully layered percussion, and bass, twinkling synth lines, and the occasional four-part vocal harmony-is wacky by nature but severe in execution as the group "artfully straddles the border between sincerity and goofiness" (ThrdCoast).





The Unexpected Journey of Jazz Banjo

Wed, Oct 19 at 7:30pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

FREE

Multi-award-winning musician Cynthia Sayer offers a new eye-opening performance-lecture on the story of the Jazz Banjo. Widely acclaimed today as one of the world's premiere jazz banjoists, Cynthia is on a pioneering journey as a woman instrumentalist in jazz who has made it her professional mission to reintroduce the swinging sounds of jazz banjo to audiences around the globe. An inductee in the American Banjo Hall of Fame, Cynthia brings her captivating stage presence to expound on the instrument of choice for some of America's most popular music stars of the 1920s and 30s. Despite its racial and social implications-or maybe because of it-Jazz Banjo defined the history of musical sounds of Jazz Age speakeasies and gin joints, Vaudeville stages, and concert halls throughout the country. Over the course of the evening, she will explore the banjo's fraught history, such as its widespread identification with minstrel shows, its use as a daring expression of independence for white society women, and as a classical concert instrument elevating its lowly image. Throughout the night, Cynthia will enchant you with electrifying, swing-based performances of several musical selections!

Maylee Todd

Thu, Oct 20 at 7:30pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

FREE

A digital avatar takes the stage at the Lincoln Center for the first time ever! Audiences will experience unconventional multi-media artist Maylee Todd and her avatar MALOO as they debut her new album accompanied by live projections with motion tracking, storytelling and performance. Best known for their monthly show The Virtual Womb Network on NTS Radio, the duo was featured on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert Series showcasing the first ever avatar performance in Tiny Desk history. The new album Maloo is a dream of a future pop record and an engaging and imaginative piece of science fiction inspired by Maylee's work as a virtual reality designer.

Indigenuity

Fri, Oct 21 at 7:00pm; Sat, Oct 21 & Sun, Oct 22 at 11:00am; and 2:00pm

Clark Theater

FREE

The first dance company founded by a native Hawaiian based in Honolulu, Tau Dance Theater brings us excerpts from Indigenuity, a work that combines indigenous dance, music, and theatre. The piece, created with a vision to unite us as one artistic tribe through the celebration of our cultures, expounds on Native Hawaiian and Oceanic themes and features musical sensation Pōmaikaʻi and Native Hawaiian storyteller uncle Kealoha Kelekolio with dancers fluent in Pōhuli, the term created by the company to identify its signature dance style that respectfully fused hula, modern dance, and ballet. The creation of this unique hybrid is one of the group's many contributions to the evolutionary movement language of their global village.

Truth Future Bachman's Luna and the Starbodies

Thu, Oct 27 at 7:30pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

FREE

A transcendent new theatrical concert that combines the suspense of Watchmen with the camp of Glee, Luna and the Starbodies is an epic musical short about a life in transition. From the mind of composer, vocalist, and writer Truth Future Bachman, a groundbreaking new voice, in their Lincoln Center debut! Earth is no longer safe for Luna, a transient starlet on the cusp of motherhood. Hitchhiking the night sky, she conceives three young rockstars, The Starbodies, who ignite the mother within her and illuminate her cosmic destiny. This next chapter of "The Shapeshifters" Universe encourages audiences of every age, gender, and sexuality to find their tribe, sing along, and reach the hero within.





Sat, Oct 15 at 11:00 am

David Rubenstein Atrium

FREE

Join Calvin Johnson & Native Son for a high-energy, family-friendly show that brings the music and vibe of Johnson's native New Orleans to Lincoln Center! Audiences will journey through the decades as jazz evolved into the majestic force that it is today with Johnson on saxophone, Stephen Walker on trombone, Andrew McGowan on piano, Nori Naraoka on bass, and Errold Lanier on drums. The band's infectious sounds, rhythms, and melodies will bring music lovers of all ages to their feet, as though audiences were in the cobble-stoned streets of the French Quarter!





Wed, Oct 19 at 7:30 pm

Clark Theater

Fusing together awe-inspiring street dancers from Krump, FlexN, and Breaking communities with virtuosic music-making of the Beatbox House, The Missing Element, commissioned by Works & Process, returns to Lincoln Center for a live performance as a capstone of their digital film shot at Lincoln Center's Revson Fountain in August of 2020.

Commissioned in 2019 by Works & Process, amid the headwinds of the pandemic, The Missing Element was developed in Works & Process bubble residencies at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in August 2020 and March 2021, made possible through the generous support of the Mellon Foundation and Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. Highlights from The Missing Element were performed throughout the pandemic at Little Island, Guggenheim Museum rotunda, Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, and NY PopsUp in Astoria Park (with Amy Schumer), ahead of its long-awaited and fully produced world premiere in May 2022. Before all of this, the project started its life in renowned Brooklyn nightclub House of Yes.

Presented in collaboration with ﻿Works & Process





Tue, Oct 25 at 7:00 pm

Alice Tully Hall

What goes on in the mind of Lincoln Center's Chief Artistic Officer Shanta Thake during a concert? See for yourself at Song of the Ambassadors, a groundbreaking opera in development that unites technological and scientific innovation with sound healing. Conceived by polymath K Allado-McDowell and written with the AI program GPT-3, with music composed and performed by Derrick Skye and a chamber ensemble of singers and instrumentalists, Song of the Ambassadors reimagines opera as a participatory ritual. AI-generated images designed by digital artist Refik Anadol are infused with brainwave data from Thake to create combined visualizations on stage. The result is a powerful experience that illuminates the pathways by which music and ritual feeds the spirit.





Sat, Oct 29 at 12:00pm and Sun, Oct 30 at 10:00am

David Geffen Hall

FREE and first-come, first-served

Co-presented by Lincoln Center and the New York Philharmonic

Sat, Oct 29 at 12:00pm

David Geffen Hall

FREE and first-come, first-served

You are invited to explore the newly renovated David Geffen Hall as hundreds of world-class artists animate every corner of the building featuring incredible visual art from Jacolby Satterwhite and works by Nina Chanel Abney, among others. Attendees also have the opportunity to provide the soundtrack to the day, as open participation group Choir! Choir! Choir! turns audiences into performers, inviting all to sing a song together, joined by a very special guest artist and New York Philharmonic musicians with The Juilliard School Orchestra. The night will conclude with an epic dance party in this new, world-class building. Stay all day and into the night and discover the new David Geffen Hall for yourself!

Sun, Oct 30 at 10am

David Geffen Hall

FREE and first-come, first-served

Discover for yourself what makes David Geffen Hall so unique! Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and the New York Philharmonic invite New Yorkers of all ages to a free Open House from 10:00 am-6:00 pm in the newly renovated Hall. Families can dress in costume and explore the hidden tricks and treats that the world of live performance can offer. This multi-generational, multi-genre open house welcomes audiences for an array of participatory, musical, experiential performances and kid-friendly activities. The day will be an unforgettable experience, with hip-hop workshops, costume and instrument creation, and art filling the lobby, chamber rooms, studios and main theater-a reminder that joy through art creation can be explored by those of all ages!





Thu, Nov 3 at 7:30 pm

Clark Theater

An ongoing performance and documentary effort to represent Black women in street and club dance culture, this session highlights the choreopoem, first coined in 1975 by writer Ntozake Shange (For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf). Led by Michele Byrd-McPhee, new writing, poetry by Ursula Rucker, and music and dance of street, club and African culture come together in this show-and-tell, culminating the Ladies of Hip-Hop's Works & Process LaunchPAD residency at the Catskill Mountain Foundation.

Presented in collaboration with Works & Process.

Works & Process LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" is made possible with the leadership support of John and Jody Arnhold, Stuart H. Coleman and Meryl Rosofsky, Ford Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, Stephen Kroll Reidy, Jerome Robbins Foundation, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, and Geraldine Stutz Trust.





Sat, Nov 5 & Sun, Nov 6 at 11:00am and 2:00pm

Clark Theater

Introducing the Sunset Circus: a family you've just met but you've known forever. Featuring circus artists from Cirque du Soleil, Big Apple Circus, and beyond, Sunset Circus features a sensational cast who will bring you laughter, awe, and perhaps a tear. This unique theatrical circus experience from Parallel Exit presents innovative acts interwoven by characters who would be home in your own backyard.





Wed, Nov 9 at 7:30pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

FREE

The American composer and accordionist Sam Reider and the Venezuelan cuatro player Jorge Glem were born to different creative traditions, but each has found fertile common ground in the hothouse of cross-cultural collaboration. Glem, a founding member of the Latin Grammy Award-winning C4 Trio, first bonded with Reider over shared musical virtuosity and curiosity, leading the way to a unique repertoire of songs that fuses enduring South American forms like merengue and joropo with U.S. folk roots and traditional jazz. The title of the duo's recently released debut LP, Brooklyn Cumanà, pays tribute to both of the players' respective hometowns. The complex and beautiful fusion music of Glem and Reider's ever-expanding vision takes center stage for this live performance premiere at the Atrium.





Wed, Nov 9 at 8:00 pm

Kenneth C. Griffin Sidewalk Studio, David Geffen Hall

Valerie Capers, piano and vocals

John Robinson, bass

Doug Richardson, drums

Dr. Valerie Capers is a legendary educator, pianist, and composer. This multi-talented artist holds honorary doctorates from Susquehanna University (Pennsylvania), Lehman College (CUNY), Doane University (Nebraska), and Bloomfield College (New Jersey). Dr. Capers chaired the department of Music and Art at Bronx Community College, and she has received honors from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Smithsonian Institution. Join the Valerie Capers Trio for a performance of originals and standards in the newly opened Sidewalk Studio.





Thu, Nov 10 at 7:30pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

FREE

The American-born singer-songwriter Francisca Valenzuela is a Latin-American superstar whose bubbly and upbeat folk-inflected dance pop albums have earned her Platinum and Gold Records in Chile, where she's been a chart-topper since the age of 13. As a live performer, Valenzuela regularly packs giant clubs across South America, enthralling audiences with her skills as a vocalist, drummer, guitarist, and pianist. This rare and intimate solo show at the Atrium showcases that instrumental talent as Valenzuela accompanies herself on piano for a set exploring all four albums she's released over an impressive 16-year career, along with some new unreleased songs, a cover or two, and a few surprises.





Featuring Aaron Samuels, Caroline Rothstein, Nikita Gill & Jive Poetic

Sat, Nov 12 at 7:30pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

FREE

Brooklyn's Mahogany L. Browne, a prolific writer and avid advocate for public art, is Lincoln Center's inaugural poet-in-residence. Browne has written works of fiction, theater, critical essays, edited six anthologies, and authored another half-dozen poetry collections. For her Seen, Sound, Scribe series, Browne curates thought-provoking and politically driven evenings of spoken word, spirited conversation, and presentations of new work. Tonight's program features talks and readings with three rising stars of the literary world: Pushcart-nominated author and one of the premiere live poets in the country, Aaron Samuels; performer, educator, and a curator/host of Brooklyn Slam and Nuyorican Poet's Café, Jive Poetic; journalist, playwright, and performance poet Caroline Rothstein; and international poetry sensation Nikita Gill.﻿





Thu, Nov 17 at 7:30pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

FREE

Germán López is one of the most internationally distinguished "timple" virtuosos from the Canary Islands, Spain. The timple is a little-known, diminutive five-string guitar. His music embraces Flamenco, West African traditional, modern American jazz and pop, and rhythms uniquely native to his home in the Canary Islands. In 2022, Virgin Records / Universal Music Spain released López's ALMA: a monumental music album featuring guests such as Richard Bona, Seckou Keita, Lila Downs, Antonio Toledo, Cheche Alara, Alain Pérez, and produced by two-time Latin GRAMMY "Producer of the Year" Gregg Field. In late 2022, Germán López will tour ALMA as a performance project with a stellar band of musical collaborators that help him to connect live audiences with his boldly original Canary Island "soul."





Sat, Nov 19 and Sun, Nov 20 at 10:00am, 12:00pm, & 2:00pm

Clark Theater

Our youngest audiences will touch the moon in this poetry-filled production created specifically for babies, toddlers and their families! Spain's La Petita Malumaluga integrates dance, theatre, live music, and technology to create a delicate and beautiful new world for young ones to experience. La Petita Malumaluga devises artistically contemporary productions in non-childish languages, with ten productions presented in more than 20 countries since 2009! The Moon in a Pot (a misunderstood show) is a song of optimism for all audiences. Created for children ages zero to three, all will enjoy!





Tue, Nov 22 at 7:30pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

FREE

The culture and religion of Cuba's Arará people blooms from the bitter soil of slavery. Originating from Benin (then Dahomey), the kidnapped Arará of the 16th and 17th centuries found themselves literally branded into servitude, renamed, and dehumanized. The historical figure of Florentina Zulueta overcame just such childhood trauma and grew to be inextricably linked with her community's fight for freedom. Pianist and composer Elio Villafranca's new symphonic work, Don't Change My Name, explores the history and music of the Arará, both in the Caribbean and Africa, using Zulueta's story as a touchstone. A critically beloved fixture at concert halls across NYC, Villafranca's Don't Change My Name continues his bold and intellectually rigorous reconsideration of Afro-Cuban jazz.





Mon, Nov 28 - Wed, Nov 30 at 7:30 pm

Rose Theater

Choreographic auteur Akram Khan's two-decade relationship with Lincoln Center has produced a half-dozen masterpieces. His latest work, a rethinking of the Rudyard Kipling classic The Jungle Book, updates the original's colonizer-centric perspective to tell the story of the young girl Mowgli as a refugee child stranded by the cruel realities of climate change. This family-friendly and narrative-driven production features an original score by the BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning composer Jocelyn Pook, a cast of ten international dancers, and a stage bursting with state-of-the-art animation and visual projections. This is a Jungle Book retold with nuanced beauty and devastating immediacy that expresses a universal need for connection and a deep respect for the natural world.

Co-produced by Curve Leicester, Attiki Cultural Society - Greece, Birmingham Hippodrome, Edinburgh International Festival, Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay Singapore, Festspielhaus St. Pölten, Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, Maison de la Danse / Pôle européen de création - Lyon, National Arts Centre - Canada, New Vision Arts Festival - Hong Kong, Orsolina28, Pfalzbau Bühnen - Theater im Pfalzbau Ludwigshafen, Romaeuropa Festival, Stanford Live / Stanford University, Teatros del Canal - Madrid, théâtre de Caen, Théâtre de la Ville - Paris, and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts





Thu, Dec 1 at 7:30 pm

Clark Theater

English with an Accent is an original musical production of dance-theater, helmed by Migguel Anggelo and a company of 10 dancers. This production at Lincoln Center - which celebrates the project's album release - follows an immigrant caterpillar's arrival in New York City with hopes of becoming a butterfly. It explores the attainability of the American dream through themes of freedom, safety, and self-worth. Directed, choreographed, and developed by Avihai Haham, the production boasts original music and lyrics composed by Migguel Anggelo and his longtime collaborator and music director Jaime Lozano.







Thu, Dec 1 at 7:30pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

FREE

Continuing a decade-long relationship, Unsound Festival returns to Lincoln Center with Ego Death, a collaboration between French electronic artist Aho Ssan (aka Niamké Désiré) and the Polish composer/cellist Resina (aka Karolina Rec). The duo first met as contributors to Nicolás Jaar's Weavings, playing at Alice Tully Hall on December 2, and quickly discovered a powerful musical connection. Pitchfork says Aho Ssan's sonic art "feels like a snapshot of something being torn at the molecular level," while Quietus lauds Resina's "evocative sound-world... moving from dreamily luminous to unnervingly dark." Together, these two cutting-edge creators have created a confrontational, complex, and entrancing soundscape for this live world premiere at the David Rubenstein Atrium.





Fri, Dec 2 at 7:30 pm

Alice Tully Hall

Continuing a decade-long relationship, Unsound Festival New York returns to Lincoln Center with the U.S. premiere of the group improvisation Weavings. Originally formulated by Chilean artist Nicolás Jaar in collaboration with Unsound in 2020 as an online performance with artists from around the world, Weavings is a loose visual score that brings together a collective of musicians weaving in and out of the piece, echoing yarns or threads becoming interlaced. The result was turned into an album, which Pitchfork called "determined and even celebratory, a declaration of defiance", while Resident Advisor described Weavings as "an astounding, time-shifting accomplishment".

The second iteration of Weavings took place at Unsound Kraków in 2021, with twelve artists gathered on a stage. Jaar curated and mixed both shows. For this live version of Weavings, Jaar and Unsound will draw on a dozen celebrated players from experimental, jazz, electronic and improv scenes, an adventurous exploration of the power of music to unite. The Weavings lineup with all twelve artists - including Jaar himself - will be announced in early September.

This event is presented with the support of Polish Cultural Institute New York and the Trust for Mutual Understanding and in partnership with Pioneer Works.





Sat, Dec 3 at 11:00am

David Rubenstein Atrium

FREE

Chicago-born singer and harmonium player Zeshan B's soaring tenor voice hints at his opera training, and his musical and linguistic diversions into Indo-Pakistani folk and classical serve as proud indicators of his heritage. But it is his deep love for anthemic, politically-progressive classic soul that most clearly defines him as a student of R&B giants like Bobby "Blue" Bland and Sam Cooke. A veteran of Lincoln Center's performance and education programs, Zeshan brings all his many skills to bear for this family-friendly inclusive matinee concert.





Featuring Jaha, Reborn, Mayyadda

Sat, Dec 3 at 7:30pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

FREE

Brooklyn's Mahogany L. Browne, a prolific writer and avid advocate for public art, is Lincoln Center's inaugural poet-in-residence. Browne has written works of fiction, theater, critical essays, and authored another half-dozen poetry collections. Over the past year, her Seen, Sound, Scribe series has delivered thought-provoking and politically driven evenings of spoken word, challenging conversation, and presentations of original work. The 2022 finale of the series features a talk with the Def Poetry Jam-featured author Jaha Zainabu, who celebrates the release of her collection, I'm Writing to Tell You, with several readings from the new book. She is followed by a performance from the self-styled "BlackGirlMagic" singer-songwriter Mayyadda, playing songs from her 2021 album TRY&REMEMBER.





Sun, Dec 4 at 7:30 pm

Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall

Brooklyn represents to the fullest with multi-instrumentalist and composer Miguel Atwood-Ferguson's orchestral celebration of the musical legacy of iconic New York emcee The Notorious B.I.G. Atwood-Ferguson has proven his versatility as an arranger and earned respect in the hip hop community with his recent concert commemoration for the late producer J Dilla.

Supported by The Estate of the Notorious B.I.G., this event features a concert symphony performance of his most well-known songs from the multi-platinum album Ready to Die and 11 x Platinum Life After Death, featuring special guest and an extensive live set from regular B.I.G. collaborators.

NYC's legendary DJ collective The Originals, featuring Clark Kent, Stretch Armstrong, Rich Medina and Tony Touch will add their incredible musical curation to compliment this iconic evening.





December Community Blood Drive

Tue, Dec 6 at 1:00pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

The region's blood supply is dangerously low, and there's a critical need for donors to meet the need. Blood donation is essential to treat a wide range of chronic, acute, and emergency medical conditions across all communities. Donating blood is safe, easy, and vital to those who need it, and every donation can save three lives.





Thu, Dec 8 at 7:30pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

FREE

Join Diana Burco, a rising star in the Colombian music scene, for a concert at the Atrium. A singer-songwriter and accordion player, Diana is a two-time Latin Grammy nominee, most recently in 2021 for her second album "Rio Abajo" as Best Contemporary/Tropical Album and in 2018 for her LP debut "Diana Burco" as Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album, making her the first female nominee in that category. Blending traditional Cumbia, Vallenato, and Bullerengue genres with contemporary pop, Diana's sound is upbeat and passionate.





Featuring Michael Mwenso and The Shakes

Fri, Dec 9 at 7:00pm; Sat, Dec 10 & Sun Dec 11 at 11:00 am and 2:00 pm

Clark Theater



This holiday season, Electric Root hosts a celebration of community and love headlined by Michael Mwenso and his band the Shakes for a rocking, soul-satisfying selection of multi-denominational holiday classics. Led by Mwenso and accompanied by a stellar lineup of New York's most accomplished jazz musicians and vocalists, you're invited to help us bring this harmonious dream of an Afrofuturistic Winter Wonderland into reality. Electric Root is the full expression of a multi-decade relationship between Mwenso and arts programmer Jono Gasparro. Originally introduced as collaborators at Jazz at Lincoln Center, the creative duo has gone on to become a formidable cultural force as curators, performer and emcee for celebrations, performances, and ambitious festivals across the country.





Fri, Dec 9 at 7:30pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

FREE

Bandleader and singer-songwriter Cynthia Sayer is best known for her skills as a string player, with a 35-year career as a recording and touring musician-alongside artists including Wynton Marsalis, Les Paul, and Marvin Hamlisch-that's earned her a veteran's reputation as one of the greatest four-string jazz banjo players in the world. An accomplished musicologist and devotee of jazz history, Sayer's specialty is New Orleans Hot Jazz, incorporating ragtime, pre-bop, and cabaret chansons. Following a 2021 run performing with The Metropolitan Opera's recent revival of Porgy and Bess, Sayer and her combo return to Lincoln Center with a set of virtuosic banjo tunes from a century-spanning song catalogue that spotlights Dixieland classics and her own original compositions.





Fri, Dec 9 at 7:30 pm

Alice Tully Hall

For almost 140 years, earning a place on stage at The Metropolitan Opera has stood as the pinnacle of any opera singer's career. The Other Side of the Stars spotlights the depth and diversity of The Met's stellar roster of soloists as they explore fresh methods of musical expression. This new genre-blind series opens with a concert from Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard, recently featured in The Met's Cinderella, alongside the classical guitarist Pablo Sáinz-Villegas, who Billboard calls "the soul of the Spanish guitar." The pair will reprise their acclaimed 2021 duet performance, originally curated by The Met as a worldwide broadcast live from Versailles, presenting a program of music for guitar and voice that showcases timeless arias and beloved songs around the world.

Presented in collaboration with The Metropolitan Opera.





Wed, Dec 14 at 8:00 pm

Sidewalk Studio, David Geffen Hall

Only a few performers earn acclaim for developing a unique sound. Emeline Michel can count herself among those few. She is Haiti's Queen of Creole Song: a captivating performer, vocalist, bandleader, producer and one of the premier Haitian songwriters of her generation. Join Emeline in an intimate full-band performance, featuring her mix of traditional Haitian rhythms with pop, rock, blues and jazz influences, songs from her latest album Quintessence, and previews of her upcoming release Offrande. A joyful celebration!





with STASIS, in collaboration with 92NY

Thu, Dec 15 at 7:30 pm

Clark Theater

Embodying the continuum of concert and social dance, LayeRhythm led by Mai Lê Hô weaves a singular mix of freestyle dance, live music, and audience interaction, celebrating the vibrancy of street and club dance cultures. Spotlighting FlexN's STASIS, the evening will feature choreographed work from the company alongside improvisations by musicians, dancers, and emcees, captivating young and old, theater and club goers.

LayeRhythm (On The Move) Fall 2022 series is made possible thanks to support from the Mertz Gilmore Foundation, New Music USA's Organizational Development Fund in 2022-23, and Dance/NYC's Coronavirus Dance Relief Fund: New York State Edition, made possible by the New York State Council On The Arts.

Presented in collaboration with ﻿Works & Process and 92NY





Fri, Dec 16 at 7:30pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

FREE

A Lincoln Center favorite at the Atrium since 2015, ¡VAYA! is a showcase for the best Latin dance traditions. ¡VAYA! offers devotees of Latin music a friendly community, vibrant orchestras, and a smoking-hot dance floor. Whether you are here to move or just to listen, nuestra casa es tu casa. The nine-member Lulada Club collective of NYC-based musicians transplants the shimmer and excitement of Cali Colombia salsa straight into the heart of New York City. As one of the genre's rare all-woman bands, Lulada's unique and exciting energy translates to an incandescent live set. Lead vocalist Andrea Chavarro leads the ensemble as they present a Salsa Christmas Party of vintage tropical salsa, boogaloo, bolero, and cha cha cha at this performance of danceable classics and deep cuts.





Sun, Jan 15 at 6:00pm

David Geffen Hall

For twenty years the cultural catalysts at globalFEST have been opening minds and hearts to unexpected musical discoveries through their annual festival in what NPR Music calls "a thrill ride" with artists like Angelique Kidjo, Red Baraat, Tanya Tagaq and DakhaBrakha.

globalFEST's beloved, annual multi-stage event comes to David Geffen Hall giving audiences an opportunity to travel around the world through the venue's unique spaces to celebrate the wonders of a world brimming with music that's both innovative and deeply rooted. The New York Times has called the festival, "a joyful and often raucous celebration of diversity and culture's uncanny knack for slipping through borders and stretching out roots underneath walls."





Thu, Feb 2 at 7:30 pm

Rose Theater

In Tennessee, they call it "jookin'": a loose-limbed, balletic blend of hip hop and modern that started on the streets of Memphis and has grown to become one of the contemporary dance world's most vibrant and vital movements. The acknowledged wizard of jookin' is the Bessie Award-winning dancer Lil Buck, who has performed extensively with Madonna, Yo-Yo Ma, and Cirque du Soleil. The creator and choreographer of Memphis Jookin': The Show, Lil Buck pirouettes and hovers en point in Nike high tops as he leads a cast of the scene's leading jook dancers for this root-to-the-fruit origin story. Scored with homegrown beats that evoke the Southern clubs where jookin' got its start, Memphis Jookin' is an exhilarating exploration of an emergent art form that has taken the performance world by storm.





Wed, Feb 15 at 7:30pm

Alice Tully Hall

Operatic baritone Will Liverman performs select songs from his Grammy-nominated album Dreams of a New Day, showcasing the work of renowned Black composers across generations. Liverman returns to Lincoln Center after starring last fall in The Metropolitan Opera's re-opening production, Fire Shut Up In My Bones, "in a breakthrough performance" (The New York Times). For nearly 140 years, earning a place onstage at The Metropolitan Opera has stood as the pinnacle of any singer's career. Lincoln Center's The Other Side of the Stars series was created to spotlight the depth and diversity of The Met's stellar roster of soloists as they explore fresh methods of expression.

Presented in collaboration with The Metropolitan Opera





Sat, Feb 25 and Sun, Feb 26 at 12:00pm

Alice Tully Hall and David Geffen Hall

From its early beginnings as a 2003 indie documentary film to its current prominence as an international culture movement, AFROPUNK has always represented originality, freedom, and Black excellence. As it celebrates sixteen years of producing its world-renowned Brooklyn-based festival, AFROPUNK roars into 2023 by bridging its cultural lens and unapologetic tastemaking to Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall and David Geffen Hall in a two-day event. The full weekend of winter festival programming will represent the razor's edge in modern music, fashion, and visual art as interpreted and imagined by Black Women creators from around the world. The recently relaunched David Geffen Hall features state-of-the-art audio-visual technology, multiple stages, and enhanced acoustics and sight lines, allowing audiences to chart their own unique experiences at an immersive AFROPUNK experience unlike any other.





Mon, March 20 at 7:30 pm

Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall

Europe's first majority-Black and ethnically diverse orchestra, Chineke! Orchestra was founded with the intention of providing opportunities for composers and performers of color in a field that traditionally minimizes non-white participants. The orchestra's Lincoln Center debut (part of their premiere North American tour), presented in partnership with the New York Philharmonic and The Juilliard School, offers a bravura selection of thought-provoking works led by guest conductor Andrew Grams of the Elgin Symphony Orchestra. The program will include the trailblazing 20th-century composer Florence Price's Symphony No. 1; Mozart's Clarinet Concerto, featuring New York Philharmonic Principal Clarinet Anthony McGill; and Fate Now Conquers by the contemporary American composer Carlos Simon.

Co-presented by Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, the New York Philharmonic and The Juilliard School.