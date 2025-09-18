Lillias White and Alton Fitzgerald White to Join American Songbook Association Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award winner Lillias White (Hadestown, Once on This Island) and Broadway star Alton Fitzgerald White (Ragtime, The Lion King) have joined the lineup for American Songbook Association's fifth annual gala “Ahrens and Flaherty: On the Wheels of a Dream” – honoring the multi-award-winning songwriting team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty – on Monday, October 6 at 7:30 PM.

The event will take place at New York’s Merkin Hall at the Kaufman Music Center. Celebrating the team behind the musicals Ragtime, Once on This Island, Seussical and beyond, the evening will also feature special guest performances by Kate Baldwin, Nikki Renée Daniels, Hannah Elless, Robert Anthony Jones, Derek Klena, Ann Kittredge, Janine LaManna, Kecia Lewis, A.J. Shively, Nathan Salstone, Elizabeth Stanley, and Lili Thomas. Dan Green will serve as musical director.

Also that night, Tony Award winner Jamie deRoy receives the Bill Sensenbrenner Dream Maker Award for her dedication to supporting the performing arts. This award is given annually to a leader in the art and business communities who exhibits a passion for investing in the cultural capital of our youth.