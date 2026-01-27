Lea Delaria and James Cusati-Moyer Join The Drama League's DIRECTORFEST Lineup

Productions include Abby Rosebrock’s Singles in Agriculture, Harrison David Rivers’ Except That It Is God and more.
Lea DeLaria and James Cusati-Moyer have been added to the casts of The Drama League's DirectorFest 2026, a festival focusing on the art of Contemporary Stage directing by an exciting new generation of talent, featuring two staged readings of two full-length plays led by its current Stage Directing Fellows. Produced by Drama League & Spoke Media, the festival will take place from February 2-6 2026.
Abby Rosebrock’s Singles in Agriculture (February 2), led by Stage Directing Fellow Zoë Adams, will feature Lea DeLaria (“Orange is the New Black”), Lily Rabe (The Merchant of Venice, Seminar) and Hamish Linklater ("The New Adventures of Old Christine”).
Harrison David Rivers’ Except That It Is God (February 6), led by Stage Directing Fellow Irvin Mason Jr., will feature Tony Award nominee James Cusati-Moyer (Slave Play), Mister Fitzgerald (Ohio State Murders), Mallori Johnson (Steal Away), Marquis Rodriguez ("Modern Love”), Sean Boyce Johnson (Black Odyssey), and Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen).
