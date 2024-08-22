Lakisha May, Richard Masur, Constance Shulman & More to Star in DIRTY LAUNDRY at WP Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The world premiere of quirky comedy Dirty Laundry, starting rehearsals on Tuesday, August 27, will star Sasha Diamond (WP’s Regretfully, So the Birds Are, Significant Other) as Red, Yvette Ganier (The Bedwetter, “New Amsterdam”) as Blue, Amy Jo Jackson (“Dicks: The Musical”) as Green, Lakisha May (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, “Blue Bloods”) as Me, Emmy Award nominee Richard Masur (Prayer for the French Republic, “Younger”) as My Dad, and Drama Desk Award nominee Constance Shulman (“Orange is the New Black”, The Rose Tattoo) as Another Woman.



Dirty Laundry is a new play written by Mathilde Dratwa (Milk and Gall, A Play about David Mamet Writing a Play about Harvey Weinstein) and will be directed Off-Broadway by WP’s former BOLD Associate Artistic Director Rebecca Martinez (Sancocho, The Comedy of Errors). Set Design is by Raul Abrego, Costume Design is by Lux Haac, Lighting Design is by Cat Tate Starmer, Sound Design is by Tosin Olufolabi, Intimacy Direction is by Judi Lewis Ockler, Props by Samantha Tutasi and the Stage Management team is Fran Acuña-Almiron and Celina Revollar. Casting by Kelly Gillespie, C.S.A. Performances begin September 21 at WP Theater.

After the woman who unites them dies, three people grapple with love, loss, lust...and household chores. Meanwhile, a Spin Cycle of voices pings with questions: are you still a daughter when your mother dies? Are you still the other woman when the first woman is gone? And maybe more importantly–how do you clean all that Dirty Laundry? By special arrangement with Spark Theatrical/Laurie Bernhard, Dirty Laundry runs from September 21 through October 20, with an official opening night on October 6.

