LOVE & SOUTHERN D!SCOMFORT and Melba's Restaurant Partner For 'Stir The Pot,' A Holiday Campaign

Patton Daye Slater Productions (PDSP), the Black Theatre Network (BTN), and Rhythm and Soul Radio have joined forces to promote "Stir the Pot," a holiday campaign featuring a collaboration between Love & Southern D!scomfort (LASD), a new musical in development with PDSP and Melba's, the renowned Harlem restaurant (300 W. 114th Street).

The campaign, which runs December 24, 2020 through January 1, 2021 and powered by social media, highlights the importance of family, African-American culinary traditions, and asks the public to donate to local food banks, such as The Harlem Community Fridge (IG: @theharlemcommunityfridge). The campaign is named after the song "Stir the Pot" from the LASD EP mini-album released in November of this year.

"Because COVID has dealt a devastating blow to the Broadway community and the restaurant industry, LASD and Melba's have come together in the spirit of the Kwanzaa principles Ujima and Ujamaa - Collective Work and Responsibility, and Cooperative Economics, respectively -- to support each other and New Yorkers during this time of great need," PDSP Co-Managing Partner Monica Patton said.

"What drew me to Love & Southern D!scomfort was the portrayal of three generations of women fighting to stay tethered, even though in the worst of times," Melba Wilson said, owner of Melba's and the author of the popular cookbook Melba's American Comfort. "The character of Louisa expresses her love through cooking - just like me."

Click here to view the first video of the "Stir the Pot" holiday campaign.

For more information about Love & Southern D!scomfort visit www.lasdmusical.com. To find out what's cooking at Melba's go to www.melbasrestaurant.com.