LORD NIL: 7 DEADLY SINS to Close Off-Broadway in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Have you experienced the seven deadly sins? Your time is running out to see international escape artist Lord Nil confront them in the form of whirring blades, claustrophobic mazes and blistering hot grease. And that‘s just the first act. The six week limited engagement of Lord Nil: 7 Deadly Sins must end on August 31 at Stage 42.

Performances began on July 21 and the production officially opened on July 27. At the time of closing, the production will have played 4 previews and 42 regular performances.

The cast also includes Steph Payne as Vice, guitarist Erik Ventrice and dancers Reba Bartram, Michele Castelli, Cristian Hariga, Alina Radu, Derrion Swan, Khy-Felipe Pasamonte Vitug, Kortney Warren, and Erika Zilli plus swings Kris Ivy Haynes and Chance Hoover.