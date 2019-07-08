LCT3 to Produce Sylvia Khoury's POWER STRIP Directed by Tyne Rafaeli

This fall, Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 will produce the world premiere of POWER STRIP, a new play by Sylvia Khoury, directed by Tyne Rafaeli, which will begin performances Saturday, October 5 and run for six weeks only through Sunday, November 17 at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street). Opening night is Monday, October 21.

POWER STRIP will feature Peter Ganim, Darius Homayoun, Ali Lopez-Sohaili, and Dina Shihabi.

In POWER STRIP, Yasmin, a young Syrian refugee (to be played by Dina Shihabi) spends her days tethered to an electric power strip in a Greek refugee camp. Once a middle-class student in Aleppo whose life was dictated by the expectations of men, her sheltered existence has been shattered by a brutal civil war. In the war-torn world of the refugee camp, Yasmin finds that she must betray everything she once knew and valued in order to survive.

POWER STRIP will have sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, and lighting by Jen Schriever.

Sylvia Khoury is a New York-born writer of French and Lebanese descent. Her plays include the award-winning Selling Kabul (Williamstown Theatre Festival 2019, Playwrights Horizons 2020), Against the Hillside (Ensemble Studio Theatre), and The Place Women Go. She is a member of the 2018-2019 Rita Goldberg Playwrights' Workshop at The Lark and of EST/ Youngblood. Previously, she was a member of the 2016-2018 Women's Project Lab and the 2015-2016 Dramatists' Guild Fellowship. Education: BA, Columbia University; MFA, New School for Drama; fourth-year student at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Tyne Rafaeli returns to Lincoln Center Theater where she worked on the productions of The King and I,Golden Boy, and Nikolai and the Others. Her recent productions include Ming Pfeiffer's Usual Girls (Roundabout; Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Director of a Play), Craig Lucas' I Was Most Alive With You (Playwrights Horizons), and the New York premiere of Lauren Yee's In a Word (New York Times Critic's Picks); Martyna Majok'sIronbound; and the world premieres of Anna Ziegler's Actually, Amanda Peet's Our Very Own Carlin McCullough (both at Geffen Playhouse), Michael Yates Crowley's The Rape of The Sabine Women (Playwrights Realm). Upcoming:Selling Kabul (Williamstown Theatre Festival), The Coast Starlight (La Jolla Playhouse). Her work has also been seen at Classic Stage Company, Manhattan Theatre Club, The Public, Roundabout, Atlantic, Williamstown Theatre Festival, California Shakespeare Festival, Two River, PlayMakers Rep, New York Stage & Film, Goodspeed, and Juilliard, among others. She is a 2016-18 Time Warner Directing Fellow at the Women's Project Theater and received the 2014 SDC Sir John Gielgud Fellowship for Classic Direction.

LCT3 is dedicated to producing the work of new playwrights, directors, and designers and engaging new audiences. André Bishop is Producing Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater. Evan Cabnet is Artistic Director of LCT3.

The LCT3 2020 season program is supported by generous grants from The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust, The Howard Gilman Foundation, Denise Littlefield Sobel, the Blanchette Hooker Rockefeller Fund, the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, and the LCT Angels. Special thanks to the LCT3 Council. Endowment support is generously provided by Daryl Roth.

CENTER THEATER is currently producing The Rolling Stone, a new play by Chris Urch, directed by Saheem Ali, currently in previews and opening on Monday, July 15 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater; and the current LCT3 production of In The Green, a new musical by Grace McLean, directed by Lee Sunday Evans, at the Claire Tow Theater. Other upcoming productions include Greater Clements, a new play by Samuel D. Hunter, directed by Davis McCallum, beginning performances Thursday, November 14 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater and Intimate Apparel, an opera with music by Ricky Ian Gordon and libretto by Lynn Nottage based on her play, to be directed by Bartlett Sher, which will begin performances Thursday, February 27, 2020, also at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. LCT is also a co-producer of the Broadway productions of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, a new play by Aaron Sorkin, also directed by Bartlett Sher, at the Shubert Theatre and The Sound Inside, a new play by Adam Rapp, to be directed by David Cromer, which will begin performances Saturday, September 14 at Studio 54.

