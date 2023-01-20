LAByrinth Theater Company Announces 30th Anniversary Season, Featuring the World Premiere of DÍA Y NOCHE & More

LAByrinth Theater Company will launch into its 30th Anniversary season with the return of The Barn Series 2023, an annual festival featuring a full roster of new plays, and Día Y Noche, a world premiere production written by David Anzuelo (Shared Sentences) and directed by Carlos Armesto (The Who's Tommy). The Barn Series 2023 will begin performances in Theater B at 59E59 Theaters (59 E 59th St, New York, NY 10022) on January 31 and run through February 12, 2023. Día Y Noche begins previews in Theater B at 59E59 Theaters on March 18, 2023, with an opening night set for March 26, for a limited run through April 15, 2023.

The schedule for The Barn Series 2023 is as follows:

January 31 at 7:15 PM

No Easy Way to be Free

Written by Sidney Williams

Directed by Ross Klavan

Run Time: 85 minutes

Peter, a restaurateur and chef, finds his world crumbling away under the pressures of a global pandemic shutdown and intractable business concerns, culture conflicts and dissolving relationships. After a long life of fully committing to and adopting a character armor fashioned on his worship of Anthony Bourdain, Peter feels there is no raft to float him. Does he go all the way in his private narrative, or can he find one drop of hope in the rolling sea that is his life and work?

February 1 at 7:15 PM

Diary Play

Written by Madeline Barr

Directed by Adrian Wattenmaker

Run Time: 60 minutes

Diary Play is a one woman show constructed almost entirely of old diary entries from the playwright's teenhood interwoven with current day reflections. Through looking back, the playwright is able to answer questions about why she is the woman she is today and create a newfound sense of hope for the woman she might eventually become in the future.

February 2 at 7:15 PM

Fun with Shame

Written by Florencia Lozano and Paul Martinez

Run Time: 60 minutes

A Ritual. A Roast. A Raga.

A Ceremony. A Circle of Jerks.

What are you Ashamed of?

An Examination of what Isolates Us

and a Surrender to the Rhythm that Connects us.

February 3 at 7:15 PM

Love Lake

Written by Dipti Bramhandkar

Directed by Padraic Lillis

Run Time: 100 minutes

Things are changing in Nikhil's hometown, Love Lake. Ex Silicon Valley darling and Nikhil's childhood friend, Mateo, has started a "values-based community" there called Mela, which has swept up old friends and neighbors into their new way of living, including Nikhil's father. Is it a cult or is it what people really need? Nikhil returns to find out.

February 4 at 7:15 PM

Still

Written by Lia Romeo

Directed by Charles Goforth

Run Time: 60 minutes

Thirty years ago, Helen and Mark broke up. Now he's running for Congress, and she has a secret that could derail his bid. A play about reproductive rights, political divisions, and the ways people change... or don't.

February 5 at 7:15 PM

The Spaces in Between

Written by Paula Pizzi-Black

Directed by John Gould Rubin

Run Time: 160 minutes, 15-minute intermission

New York City, December 2008. Jobs are scarce, morale is low but in this traditional Italian American household, you would never know. All the ordinary structures are in place, God, family, country, faith at the helm. Meet the Razzos. A not so ordinary family with a passion for everything that tastes good, feels good and looks good. If only life weren't so messy. If only curveballs wouldn't cut so deep. If only faith held.

February 7 at 7:15 PM

Spin

Written by Jake Brasch

Directed by Padraic Lillis

Run Time: 100 minutes

Birthday clowns, park rangers, and barn owls- oh my! Jumping wildly through time, Spin kaleidoscopically charts the interconnected lives of a misfit band of humans (as well as a flock of horny barn owls). These strange bedfellows may struggle to see the big picture, but we don't. We relish in how freakishly, frighteningly, hilariously, their lives are hopelessly entwined.

February 8 at 7:15 PM

Silence in the Mountains

Written by Lyle Kessler

Run Time: 120 minutes

A Family of Holocaust survivors find hope in the arrival of a mysterious Stranger. An epic journey into the Heart of Darkness.

February 9 at 7:15 PM

the title of the play is 'untitled'

Written by Justin Reinsilber

Run Time: 60 minutes

"Behind every beautiful thing, there's some kind of pain." - Bob Dylan

February 10 at 7:15 PM

Shoe Story the Musical

Books and Lyrics by Ben Snyder

Developed with Ken-win Jung

Music by Will Stone

Directed by Heidi Marshall

Run Time: 45 minutes

An urban fairytale about love, loss, dialectical materialism, and the cultural significance of a fresh pair of kicks.

February 11 at 7:15 PM

Planet Mirth

Written by Jen Cook-Ortiz

Directed by John Ortiz

Run Time: 60 minutes

A peek into the lives of 2 sisters who've weathered many storms through the decades, but always manage to cling to laughter as an antidote.

February 11 at 8:30 PM

Hidden

Written by Margaret Ladd

Directed by Erica Gould

Run Time: 65 minutes

An old woman has been searching for a missing child all her life. The little girl ran away in terror because she thought she might have committed a crime. But the little girl isn't sure if the crime was committed by her; or done to her; or if there was a crime at all. Three strangers meet the old woman who is searching through old letters from her great uncle Abrasha whom she had loved as a child. Two strangers in an old restaurant in Greenwich Village see her and help her search her memories in search of the hidden child.

February 12 at 7:15 PM

Next Stop Broadway

A musical by Victor Almanzar and Melisa McGregor

Run Time: 60 minutes

A homeless veteran and NY subway drummer confronts the challenges to keep his home and his pet Pigeon safe, during the New York City Homeless crackdowns. Encountering and offering wisdom and hope to each character that passes through the underground and also exposing the struggles of homelessness and survival in New York City.

For more information and to reserve complimentary tickets to The Barn Series, visit 59e59.org/barn-series.

Following the festival, LAByrinth Theater Company will present the world premiere of its next play of the season, Día Y Noche written by David Anzuelo and directed by Carlos Armesto. Previews will begin on March 18 in 59E59's Theater B, with an opening night set for March 26, and a final performance set for April 15, 2023.

Sex, drugs, queerness, and punk-rock. Welcome to border city life in El Paso, Texas, 1984.

Día Y Noche is an unfiltered coming-of-age story about class struggles and the search for acceptance between two unlikely friends. Danny is a lower middle-class Chicano punk-rock kid who thinks he might be an artist. Martin is a Black upper-middle class band nerd who is gay and in the closet. Danny and Martin double-date, watch X-rated movies, go to concerts and try to overcome great odds as they navigate the racism and corruption greeting them at the doors to adulthood.

The cast of Día Y Noche will include Freddy Acevedo (Lydia) as "Danny," Peter Collier ("Life After You") as "Jeff," Sean Fletcher Griffin ("Trouble is My Business") as "White Guy," Neil Tyrone Pritchard (Berlin Electric) as "Martin," Joe Quintero (Spread Eagle) as "Roger," Emma Ramos ("Valentina") as "Edna" and viviana valeria (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven) as "Jessica."

The creative team of Día Y Noche will feature set and costume design by Harry Nadal, lighting design by kia rogers, sound design by Germán Martinez, and fight and intimacy coordination by Rocio Mendez. Tony Andrea will assist with set design, and Oriana Sophia will assist with costume design. Adrian Wattenmaker serves as the Production Manager, Jaime Rose Bukowski serves the Production Stage Manager, and Bleu Zephra Santiago serves as the Assistant Stage Manager. Mariana Carreño is the Dramaturg.

The performance schedule for Día Y Noche is as follows: Tuesday through Friday at 7:15pm, Saturday at 2:15pm and 7:15pm, and Sunday at 2:15pm.

Tickets for Día Y Noche begin at $25 and are now on sale at www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/dia-y-noche-2023.