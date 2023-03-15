Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LA CAIDA DE RAFAEL TRUJILLO By Award-Winning Carmen Rivera, To Be Presented By Teatro Círculo

The work tells the story of a man whose desire for absolute power poisoned his humanity and terrorized a nation.

Mar. 15, 2023  

LA CAIDA DE RAFAEL TRUJILLO By Award-Winning Carmen Rivera, To Be Presented By Teatro Círculo

TEATRO CÍRCULO, one of the leading bilingual Latino theatre companies in New York City, continues its 2023 Season from April 14 to 30 at Chain Theatre (312 West 36th St., 3rd floor, NYC) with 'La caída de Rafael Trujillo' (The Downfall of Rafael Trujillo) by award-winning playwright Carmen Rivera, a play that delves into the last phase of the life of the controversial ruler of the Dominican Republic who governed his country with an iron fist for more than 30 years.

Carmen Rivera, regarded as one of the most prolific U.S. Latina playwrights, explains, "This play reflects on how so many Latin American people as well as continental Spaniards have survived the trauma and violence of dictatorships, it speaks of the remarkable resiliency of these communities and how they have committed to move forward in the spirit of democracy despite the enormous challenges they faced in their respective societies."

Directed by award-winning director Cándido Tirado, 'La caída de Rafael Trujillo', features a formidable stellar Latino cast: Iván Goris (as Johnny Abbes), Johary Ramos* (as ensemble/various roles), Amneris Morales (as Doña María, wife of General Trujillo), Fernando Contreras* (as Don Paco Escribano), Erick González* (as Joaquin Balaguer), Bill Blechingberg (as Diplomat), Altagracia Nova (as the lover of General Trujillo) and in the lead role of Trujillo, José Cheo Oliveras. *Appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

The Lighting design is by Omayra Garriga Casiano, Set design and Props by Israel Franco Müller, and Costume design/Assisting direction by Eliana Michelle Yost.

Performed in Spanish with overtitles in English, 'La caída de Rafael Trujillo' is part of Teatro Fest NYC 2023, a festival of the Alliance of Teatros Latinos of New York compound by Iati Theater, INTAR, Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, Repertorio Español, Teatro LATEA, Teatro SEA, Thalia SpanishTheatre and Teatro Círculo.

"In 'La caída de Rafael Trujillo', about the rise and fall of the notorious dictator, Carmen Rivera courageously brings us face to face with the horrors of state violence and terror so that we may yearn and fight for JUSTICE." - Iris Morales, Activist, Filmmaker, and Publisher

Performance Details:

April 14-30, 2023
Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM
Saturdays and Sundays at 3 PM




Out of the Box Theatrics To Present Staged Readings of THE END OF ALL FLESH Photo
Out of the Box Theatrics To Present Staged Readings of THE END OF ALL FLESH
In 2023, Out of the Box Theatrics (2022 Drama Desk nominee for Baby) will present staged readings of four new works as part of their annual Building the Box Series. The Series will kick off with THE END OF ALL FLESH, a post-Apocalyptic bluegrass musical by Tony Award winner Greg Kotis (Urinetown). It will be presented March 27 at 1PM and 7PM at TheaterLab.
Ruth Negga, Katy Davis & More to Star in 2022-23 Transatlantic Commissions Program Rea Photo
Ruth Negga, Katy Davis & More to Star in 2022-23 Transatlantic Commissions Program Readings
Irish Repertory Theatre and Fishamble: The New Play Company announced additional casting for the west coast dates for the inaugural readings of their first collaboration, the 2022-23 Transatlantic Commissions Program.
Dominic Colón & Roger Q. Mason to Star in THE PINK Developmental Reading at 59E Photo
Dominic Colón & Roger Q. Mason to Star in THE PINK Developmental Reading at 59E59 Theaters
Casting has been announced for the developmental reading of THE PINK by acclaimed Black Filipinx playwright and Kilroys List honoree Roger Q. Mason, presented by Breaking the Binary Theatre in association with Primary Stages as part of the Creative Access Grant Reading Series with Primary Stages.
Helen Cespedes, Amy Jo Jackson, Maria-Christina Oliveras & More to Star in KIT MARLOWE Photo
Helen Cespedes, Amy Jo Jackson, Maria-Christina Oliveras & More to Star in KIT MARLOWE Reading at Red Bull Theater
RED BULL THEATER has announced the complete cast for the next offering of a new season of OBIE Award-winning Revelation Readings: Kit Marlowe by David Grimm, directed by Emma Rosa Went.

More Hot Stories For You


Songbook Sundays Continues With Lerner & Loewe Celebration At Jazz At Lincoln CenterSongbook Sundays Continues With Lerner & Loewe Celebration At Jazz At Lincoln Center
March 15, 2023

 Songbook Sundays, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook will continue at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's with A LITTLE BIT OF LERNER AND LOEWE on Sunday, March 26th at 5 PM and 7:30 PM at Dizzy's Club.  
New Episode of DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK is on BroadwayonDemandNew Episode of DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK is on BroadwayonDemand
March 15, 2023

It's time for episode 5, “Love by a Nose” of season 4 of “Doris Dear's Gurl Talk” on Broadway on Demand. You just never know who's going to drop by the Rumpus Room. This very special episode features the darling of the perfume world and one of the top “noses' in the industry… Rodrigo Flores Roux!
ONE LIFE, LIVE IT! Will Make its World Premiere at NY Theater Festival in MayONE LIFE, LIVE IT! Will Make its World Premiere at NY Theater Festival in May
March 14, 2023

One Life, Live It!, a new play written and produced by Stephen S. Miller and directed by Laurie Rae Waugh will make its World Premiere at the New York Theater Festival at Teatro LATEA with three performances: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:15 p.m., Friday, May 12, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.
Manhattan Repertory Theatre Presents SATURDAYS WITH LENNYManhattan Repertory Theatre Presents SATURDAYS WITH LENNY
March 13, 2023

Manhattan Repertory Theater presents Saturdays With Lenny, a coming of age story written by Tony Prestandrea.
J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company to Present Expanded Talkback SeriesJ2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company to Present Expanded Talkback Series
March 13, 2023

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company has announced an expanded lineup of special post-show accompaniments, or lagniappes, for the organization’s 2023 season at Theatre Row.
share