LA CAIDA DE RAFAEL TRUJILLO By Award-Winning Carmen Rivera, To Be Presented By Teatro Círculo

TEATRO CÍRCULO, one of the leading bilingual Latino theatre companies in New York City, continues its 2023 Season from April 14 to 30 at Chain Theatre (312 West 36th St., 3rd floor, NYC) with 'La caída de Rafael Trujillo' (The Downfall of Rafael Trujillo) by award-winning playwright Carmen Rivera, a play that delves into the last phase of the life of the controversial ruler of the Dominican Republic who governed his country with an iron fist for more than 30 years.

Carmen Rivera, regarded as one of the most prolific U.S. Latina playwrights, explains, "This play reflects on how so many Latin American people as well as continental Spaniards have survived the trauma and violence of dictatorships, it speaks of the remarkable resiliency of these communities and how they have committed to move forward in the spirit of democracy despite the enormous challenges they faced in their respective societies."

Directed by award-winning director Cándido Tirado, 'La caída de Rafael Trujillo', features a formidable stellar Latino cast: Iván Goris (as Johnny Abbes), Johary Ramos* (as ensemble/various roles), Amneris Morales (as Doña María, wife of General Trujillo), Fernando Contreras* (as Don Paco Escribano), Erick González* (as Joaquin Balaguer), Bill Blechingberg (as Diplomat), Altagracia Nova (as the lover of General Trujillo) and in the lead role of Trujillo, José Cheo Oliveras. *Appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

The Lighting design is by Omayra Garriga Casiano, Set design and Props by Israel Franco Müller, and Costume design/Assisting direction by Eliana Michelle Yost.

Performed in Spanish with overtitles in English, 'La caída de Rafael Trujillo' is part of Teatro Fest NYC 2023, a festival of the Alliance of Teatros Latinos of New York compound by Iati Theater, INTAR, Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, Repertorio Español, Teatro LATEA, Teatro SEA, Thalia SpanishTheatre and Teatro Círculo.

"In 'La caída de Rafael Trujillo', about the rise and fall of the notorious dictator, Carmen Rivera courageously brings us face to face with the horrors of state violence and terror so that we may yearn and fight for JUSTICE." - Iris Morales, Activist, Filmmaker, and Publisher

Performance Details:

April 14-30, 2023

Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM

Saturdays and Sundays at 3 PM