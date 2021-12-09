Kevin Kern to Lead THE LITTLE MATCH GIRL: THE CONCERT

The iconic tale of The Little Match Girl returns to New York City in a special concert presentation on Saturday January 22, 2022 at 7PM in The Nave at Riverside Church (490 Riverside Drive). Tickets are $39-$99 and can be purchased by clicking by HERE.

It's New Year's Eve, and the Little Match Girl is forced onto the streets to sell matches to support her family. Cold and alone, her wondrous imagination takes her away from the harsh realities and struggles of her daily life. Armed with match sticks and music, she finds the hope we all need. THE LITTLE MATCH GIRL, the iconic story by Hans Christian Anderson, returns to New York City as it comes to life in this brand-new musical concert adaptation with a stunning, contemporary score filled with soaring melodies.

Yaya Youth Theater and Emma Wang present THE LITTLE MATCH GIRL: The Concert directed and choreographed by the award-winning Greg Ganakas. Based on the story by Hans Christian Anderson, with book by Oxygen Media Shenzen, China, additional book and lyrics by Jeff Edmond, and music and musical direction by Alastair William King.

"After the year we have all had, this updated concert production of The Little Match Girl offers a glimmer of hope and happiness as we lean into a new year. I am excited for audiences to experience this iconic and moving tale in a new way."

Director, Greg Ganakas

The cast includes Kevin Kern (Broadway: Les Miserables, Wicked) as Narrator/Hans Christian Anderson, Dwayne Clark (Broadway: Paradise Square, The Color Purple) as Father Christmas, Sean Cooper (Broadway: La Bohème) as Father and Jennifer Goode Cooper (Michael Ching's opera A Midsummer Night's Dream) as The Mother.

With its vigorous Off-Broadway creative team, YAYA YOUTH THEATER is a production company dedicated to offering highly professional, original and family friendly musicals. Yaya is committed to narrating stories that are transnational and meaningful, such as the company's landmark Off-Broadway musical, The Little Match Girl, performed and toured in 2020, Alice in Wonderland, Little Mulan, Victor's Imagination, here/there, Qingping, The Pear Garden, and Chinese Time Travel.

In 2021, Yaya is proud to have produced the Broadway musical, Annie, in Asia. Fulfilling the company's transnational and cross-cultural ideal, Yaya has stepped outside of the U.S. and toured around the world, including the U.K., China and Singapore. Besides Yaya's love for musical production, the company also owns an international satellite children television show.

