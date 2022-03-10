Keith Huff's GARBAGEMAN Extended at the Chain Theatre

CHAIN THEATRE has announced the one-week extension of the world premiere production of Emmy-nominated Keith Huff's (Mad Men, House of Cards, American Crime) GARBAGEMAN, directed by Greg Cicchino. Due to popular-demand GARBAGEMAN will now play a five-week limited engagement at Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018). Performances begin Thursday, March 17 and continue through Saturday, April 16. Opening Night is Saturday, March 18 (8 p.m.). Tickets are $25 and available at https://chaintheatre.eventive.org/schedule. Press performances are: Thursday, March 17 and Friday , March 18 (and any subsequent performance.)

Dan Bandana and Buddy Maple have known each other since high school. Last in their class but strong in spirit, they always find their way back to one another. When Buddy needs a gun he turns to his last option... Dan Bandana. What develops is a twisted murder plot that also lands them in the headlines - and the history books.

GARBAGEMAN is a dark comedy about searching for the American Dream when you can't do backflips like you used to.

The production stars Kirk Gostkowski (R.P. McMurphy in One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest) as Dan Bandana, and Deven Anderson (In the Boom Boom Room) as Buddy Maple. Kirk and Deven are Co-Founders of the sold out live shows for The Usual Rejects and podcast.

The production features production design by Richard Hoover (HBO's 42, Not About Nightingales) and Kis Knekt (THEA Award-winner), costume design by Christina Perry , and lighting design by Michael Abrams (I of the Storm). Original music by ASCAP Winner Larry Lange and Grammy Nominated Mike Lorello. Fight choreography by Nick Fondulis (The Mapmakers Sorrow). Greg Russ (The Pillowman) is the sound designer and Rafaella Rossi (Edinborough's Rent) is the stage manager. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

The performance schedule for GARBAGEMAN is as follows: Wednesday - Saturday at 8:00pm, Sunday at 3:00pm. Running time: 110 minutes; with 10 minute intermission.

Tickets to GARBAGEMAN are $25 and are now available online at www.ChainTheatre.org or at the theater box office ½ hour prior to performance.

Website: www.ChainTheatre.org; IG: @chaintheatrenyc; FB: @ChainTheatre

Photo credit: Michael Abrams