Katie Spelman Directs SWEARING IN ENGLISH At Ars Nova

On June 27th at 7pm, Ars Nova's ANT FEST 2024 will be closed out with SWEARING IN ENGLISH, created/written by Ema Zivkovic and directed by The Notebook's Katie Spelman. This will be a one-night only performance featuring Evan Kinnane (Moulin Rouge), Zia Lawrence, and Ema Zivkovic.

SWEARING IN ENGLISH: FORMERLY KNOWN AS 'AREN'T YOU GLAD YOU STAYED (IN.) will follow the lies of Lulu, an "illegal" immigrant, as they scheme their way through existing in America. They might dance for you, they might yap at you, they might perform drag for you, but by god, they'll make you know their name.

Since 2021, the show's development has been supported by Actors Theatre of Louisville's Humana Festival of New American Plays and Rachel Chavkin's The TEAM Theatre Company. Pay-what-you-can tickets available on https://arsnovanyc.com/events/swearing-in-english/.

