Kathryn Gallagher, Peter Gallagher and More to Perform at Irish Rep 2025 Gala

Irish Repertory Theatre will present its 2025 Gala concert, A Marvelous Night – Irish Rep Celebrates the Music of Van Morrison, which will take place at The Town Hall on Monday June 9, 2025, at 7PM. The evening will be directed and arranged by Charlotte Moore (Molly Sweeney) and Ciarán O’Reilly (Beckett Briefs), with music direction by John Bell (Finian’s Rainbow). John Gardiner, Irish Rep board member and global head of Litigation and International Arbitration at Skadden Arps, will receive Irish Repertory Theatre’s Visionary Leadership Award.



Join Irish Repertory Theatre in honoring the legacy of one of Ireland’s greatest singer-songwriters, Grammy Award winner Van Morrison, with this one night only tribute. This star-studded concert will showcase his incredible catalog of timeless classics interpreted by an esteemed cast of Broadway talents. Audiences will experience the passion and poetry of Morrison’s iconic blend of rock, blues, jazz, and Celtic influences––from the nostalgic rhythms of "Moondance" to the soulful depths of "Into the Mystic" and the enduring charm of "Brown Eyed Girl."



Performers for the evening will include Kate Baldwin (The Dead, 1904), Melissa Errico (Dear Liar), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Peter Gallagher (Left on Tenth), Kelli O’Hara (Days of Wine and Roses), Ciaran Sheehan (The Phantom of the Opera), Gary Troy (The Dead, 1904), and Nik Walker (Spamalot). Additional honorees and performers will be announced at a later date.