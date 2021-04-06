Kate Trammell and Pauls Macs Named New York Theatre Barn's Managing Director and Artistic Associate

New York Theatre Barn has announced that it has named Kate Trammell as its Managing Director and Pauls Macs as its Artistic Associate. Under the direction of Joe Barros (Artistic Director) and Jen Sandler (Associate Artistic Director), New York Theatre Barn is an anti-racist non-profit theatre company that has served as a home for original culture shifting musicals during incubation since 2007.

"Kate and Pauls have become incredible assets to our team and a tribute to our successes in such a short time," said Artistic Director Joe Barros. "As we've been evolving our programs and storytelling systems, together we have made musical theatre development the most accessible it's ever been for artists, audiences and New York Theatre Barn."

Kate Trammell is an arts administrator and educator based in New York City. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Theatre with an emphasis on Acting & Directing from Sam Houston State University and a Master of Arts degree in Educational Theatre from New York University. Her work has been featured on the "WellAttended" podcast, Teaching Artist Journal, and On The Spectrum. She has managed programs for the following organizations: NYCDOE Office of Arts and Special Projects, Wingspan Arts, Actionplay, EPIC Players and more! She currently serves on the Board of Directors at EPIC Players. In addition to working in various theatre spaces as a director and educator, she works as an arts administrator and disability advocate in Manhattan.

Pauls Macs is a New York/Seattle-based director, producer, and educator. He graduated with his MFA in Directing: Theatre and Film from The New School in New York City. While working in New York, he has directed world premiere plays, films, operas, and musicals. Selected directing credits include King Richard III, A Midsummer Night's Dream, I Would Consider Giving Up (world premiere), The Dark Don't Hide It (world premiere), Jack and Jill (world premiere), Petronilla (world premiere), The Drowsy Chaperone, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Urinetown: The Musical, Gutenberg! The Musical!, The Prince and The Pauper, and The Musical of Musicals: The Musicals. Pauls has served as the Executive Assistant to the Artistic Directors of The 5th Avenue Theatre. Also at 5th Avenue, he directed The Concert For America, and worked as the Writing Assistant to Tony Award Winner Rupert Holmes on the world premiere musical, Secondhand Lions.

New York Theatre Barn incubates original musicals in real time and in front of live audiences. The support of NYTB means investment in process. Over the past year, the company has presented 84 new musicals, lifted up the work of 145 writers and over 450 artists, and launched Theatre Barn Records (a new imprint of Broadway Records dedicated to new musicals in development) and its first album Willow. NYTB values musical theatre as one of the world's supreme healing tools, and creates space for artists to dream about how beautiful and extraordinary the world can be. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.