Kate Siegel, Callum Blue, and More to Star in Industry Presentation of Ashley Griffin's TRIAL, Directed By Lori Petty

Lori Petty will direct Kate Siegel, Callum Blue, Jennifer Bareilles, Steven Hauck and more in industry reading of Trial, a new play by Ashley Griffin.

By: Jan. 27, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Video: The Cast of Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE Take Final Bows Off-Broadway Photo 3 Video: The Cast of Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE Take Final Bows
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards

Kate Siegel, Callum Blue, and More to Star in Industry Presentation of Ashley Griffin's TRIAL, Directed By Lori Petty

Trial, a new play by Ashley Griffin (Snow) and directed by Lori Petty (Orange is the New Black, A League of Their Own) will have two industry presentations on February 28th, 2024 (12pm and 3pm) at TheaterLab in NYC produced by Fred Rohan Vargas (Parade, Company) and Mixing It Up Productions. The show has received development at MTC and had a sold out workshop run at the American Theater of Actors. Petty and Griffin received the WellLife Network Award for the piece, and Griffin received a County Commendation for its advocacy impact. It was featured in the book I Will Not Be Silenced for the life-changing effect it had on the author.

About the show: A young woman waiting for her own judgment in the bureaucratic system of the afterlife finds herself in the role of judge and jury to determine the fate of the man responsible for her death. An intimately challenging yet moving play, Trial questions the morality of justice versus mercy. Inspired by a true story. 

The ensemble cast features Jennifer Bareilles* (The Thanksgiving Play), Callum Blue (The Tudors, Dead Like Me), Ashley Griffin* (The Greatest Showman, “Hamlet” in Hamlet ), Steven Hauck* (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) Kate Siegel (The Fall of the House of Usher, The Haunting of Hill House), Malcolm Stephenson*(1883), Stormie Treviño (Fiddler on the Roof). 

* Appear courtesy of Actors Equity Association

Assistant direction by Maddie O'Hara (Rock N Roll Debauchery)

Trial was developed with Lori Petty during a reading at the Manhattan Theatre Club featuring Geneva Carr (Tony Nomination for Hand to God),Oona Laurence (Tony Award for Matilda, Southpaw), Xanthe Elbrick (Tony Nomination for Coram Boy) and more. Previous readings of the play have been produced by Dreamcatcher Entertainment, The Ivy Theatre Company, and Red Fern Theatre Company (which featured Finn Wittrock (The Big Short, American Horror Story).) Trial received a workshop production off-Broadway just before the pandemic at the American Theater of Actors, and was featured at 2018's Broadway Blessing and the 2019 WellLife Gala at the Tilles Center all directed by Petty (with assistant direction by Maddie O'Hara).

After her breakout starring role in Point Break, Lori Petty quickly achieved celebrity status in Hollywood starring in A League of Their Own, Tank Girl and others. Most recently she has become the fan favorite star of Orange Is the New Black, Gotham and Station Eleven. Lori made her directorial debut with the feature film The Poker House (Jennifer Lawrence's first film) which Lori co-wrote. 

Trial, a new play by Ashley Griffin

Directed by Lori Petty

Where:  TheaterLab

Date/Times:  Wednesday, February 28th at 12PM and 3PM

Seating is limited to industry only. To RSVP please visit: https://forms.gle/QM9UFe8xz3uMZiTT6



RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Kate Siegel, Callum Blue, and More to Star in Industry Presentation of Ashley Griffins TRI Photo
Kate Siegel, Callum Blue, and More to Star in Industry Presentation of Ashley Griffin's TRIAL, Directed By Lori Petty

Full all star cast announced for industry presentation of Ashley Griffin's Trial directed by Lori Petty. The cast includes Kate Siegel, Callum Blue, Jennifer Bareilles, Steven Hauck, and more.

2
Photos: First Look At Atlantic for Kids New Bilingual Musical EL OTRO OZ Photo
Photos: First Look At Atlantic for Kids' New Bilingual Musical EL OTRO OZ

El Otro Oz is now in performances through Sunday, February 18th Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company's Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street). See photos from the production.

3
Off Broadways PERFECT CRIME To Offer Expanded Backstage And Onstage Tours Photo
Off Broadway's PERFECT CRIME To Offer Expanded Backstage And Onstage Tours

Off Broadway's Perfect Crime is offering expanded backstage and onstage tours. Learn more about the longest-running play in NYC history.

4
Photos: WHITE ROSE: THE MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Photo
Photos: WHITE ROSE: THE MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night

Check out photos from opening night of White Rose: The Musical Off-Broadway!

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look At Atlantic for Kids' New Bilingual Musical EL OTRO OZPhotos: First Look At Atlantic for Kids' New Bilingual Musical EL OTRO OZ
Off Broadway's PERFECT CRIME To Offer Expanded Backstage And Onstage ToursOff Broadway's PERFECT CRIME To Offer Expanded Backstage And Onstage Tours
Photos: Check Out All New Portraits of the Cast of OH, MARY! Ahead of Tonight's First PerformancePhotos: Check Out All New Portraits of the Cast of OH, MARY! Ahead of Tonight's First Performance
Photos: First Look At The Off Broadway Premiere of THE PERFECT GAME: A SLAM DUNK NEW MUSICAL At Theater RowPhotos: First Look At The Off Broadway Premiere of THE PERFECT GAME: A SLAM DUNK NEW MUSICAL At Theater Row

Videos

The Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Sings Out at Broadway Sessions Video
The Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Sings Out at Broadway Sessions
Jimmy Awards Alumni Get Ready to Celebrate 15 Years Video
Jimmy Awards Alumni Get Ready to Celebrate 15 Years
THE TEMPEST: A SURROUND SOUND ODYSSEY Will Stream Next Month Video
THE TEMPEST: A SURROUND SOUND ODYSSEY Will Stream Next Month
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS

Recommended For You