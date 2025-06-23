Kara Lindsay and Kevin Massey to Join Core Theatre Group's DISNEY ON BROADWAY Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Core Theatre Group will present Disney on Broadway, a special family-friendly fundraising concert event on Sunday, July 27th at 3:00 PM at the beautiful Lakeside Pavilion in Mountain Lake Park, Warwick NY.

This one-of-a-kind concert event will feature Broadway stars and Disney fan favorites Kara Lindsay, as Katherine Plumber in Newsies, and Kevin Massey, known for his title role in Tarzan. Together, they’ll bring the wonder and magic of Disney musicals to life with dazzling performances of songs from your favorite Disney on Broadway hits!

All proceeds from the event will directly support Core Theatre Group’s continued mission to bring professional and accessible performing arts programming to the Warwick Valley community.

“We’re thrilled to welcome dear friends (and spouses!) Kara and Kevin—two incredible Broadway talents—to Warwick for what promises to be a magical afternoon for the whole family.” said Chuck Ragsdale, co-founder/producer of Core Theatre Group. “This concert not only showcases the joy of live theater by two incredible Broadway stars, but also helps us raise vital funds for our exciting fall production of Sweeney Todd.”

