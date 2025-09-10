Kaizers Orchestra and Martha Redbone to Headline THE NORWEGIAN ART SERIES at The Town Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Town Hall revealed details for The Norwegian Art Series, celebrating the 200th anniversary of the landing of the Restauration, the original boat that crossed the Atlantic from Norway to New York. The Norwegian Series includes Martha Redbone: When Worlds Collide on Thursday October 9 at 7pm and Kaizers Orchestra on Friday October 10 at 7pm. Both events will take place at The Town Hall.

Martha Redbone: WHEN WORLDS COLLIDE

October 9, 2025 at 7pm

Multi-hyphenate artist Martha Redbone will curate, direct, and perform in a concert building bridges across Norwegian, American Indigenous, and Black folk traditions. Featuring artists like Madeleine Peyroux and Lizz Wright, When Worlds Collide will be a cultural exchange that showcases the breadth of Roots music.

Martha Redbone and Grammy award winning singer & banjo player, Abigail Washburn, will be joined by multi-genre musician, songwriter, and ethnomusicologist Tim Eriksen & shapenote bass, Gerald S Clark III. Tim being a descendant of Brooklyn-landed Norwegian immigrants and Gerald of original American and African ancestry. They will share a breadth of Sacred Harp repertoire, spanning its reality through centuries as a “living American folk tradition” on this continent and abroad. Grounded in contributions of voice, poetry, presence, and praise - by many known and unknown composers alike - the four parts will sing three unaccompanied shape note songs, each honoring a spectrum of our indigenous, immigrated, and voyage-bound heritage. This music is not a performative music, but a tradition of lifting voices while calling people of all walks and abilities to find harmony together. None are more important than the other, as an expression of life and connection in this very moment.

The evening will include an appearance from special guest Øystein Wiik, librettist of Soga om Sol - a musical first produced by the Opera Nordfjord about the Norwegian emigration experience to New York City.

Special guests will also include the lauded jazz singer-songwriter Madeleine Peyroux, critically acclaimed Norwegian duo Oakland Rain, composer David Amram, Lizz Wright, Tom Rush, Dave Eggar, Tony Trischka, Erin and Her Cello (Erin Hall), Sophie B Hawkins, Oystein Wiik, and Israel Nebeker (Blind Pilot).

KAIZERS ORCHESTRA

October 10, 2025 at 7pm

Norway's biggest rock band, Kaizers Orchestra, will come to New York to celebrate their only US show straight off the heels of their successful 2025 Nordic stadium tour and the 200th anniversary of the first organized Norwegian immigration to the Americas on the sloop Restauration. With a new Restauration's journey from Stavanger, Norway to New York over this past summer, Kaizers Orchestra will perform the day after the boat and its party arrive in the New York harbor, welcoming fellow Norwegians, Americans and their fans of all backgrounds to New York's The Town Hall, while creating a powerful cultural bridge between Norway's musical heritage and the historic journey that began in the beautiful city of Stavanger 200 years ago. Experience Norwegian stormtrooping tarantellas with savage rhythms and innovative textures.

The series is led by Katherine DePaul. The Norwegian Arts Series is part of the 2025-2026 Season of The Town Hall Presents, celebrating Black Brilliance, Queer Icons, Girlhood, Animated Splendor, and Spiritual Inspirations.