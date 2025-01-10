KOWALSKI Begins Performances This Week At The Duke On 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kowalski, a new play by Gregg Ostrin, directed by Colin Hanlon, that delves deep into the mind of one of America's most iconic playwrights, Tennessee Williams, as he meets Marlon Brando for the first time will get its New York Debut beginning January 13, 2025 in advance of its opening night on January 27, 2025, and will run through February 16, 2025 at The Duke on 42nd Street at New 42 Studios (229 West 42nd Street)

Kowalski is a gripping play that transports audiences to a pivotal moment in theatrical history, exploring the tangled relationships and creative tensions surrounding Tennessee Williams (Robin Lord Taylor) as he crafts his masterpiece, A Streetcar Named Desire. Set in a 1947 Provincetown beach house, the play unfolds over one sultry night, blending sharp wit and emotional depth to unravel the dynamics between Williams, the fiery director Margo Jones (Alison Cimmet), the tempestuous Pancho Rodriguez (Sebastian Treviño), and a young, enigmatic Marlon Brando (Brandon Flynn). Kowalski offers a behind-the-scenes look at the raw forces that birthed one of the 20th century's greatest works, weaving memory and myth into a haunting exploration of ambition, artistry, and desire.

The production stars Robin Lord Taylor (“Gotham,” Netflix's “You”) as Tennessee Williams and Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why) as Marlon Brando with Alison Cimmet (Broadway: Gary, Amelie) as Margo Jones, Ellie Ricker (Film: Y2K) as Jo and Sebastian Treviño (National Tour: On Your Feet) as Pancho Rodriguez.

The creative team includes costume design by Lisa Zinni, scenic design by David Gallo, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Bill Toles, movement specialist Nancy Renee Braun, casting director Stephen DeAngelis, and general management by Aaron Grant Theatrical. Kowalski is produced by Helm Capital/Jeffrey Sherman, Nathan Hughes, Karl E. Held, Willette & Manny Klausner and Faried Assad.

Kowalski will play Monday – Thursday at 7:30 PM' on Friday and Saturday at 8 PM; Matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2 PM, and Sunday at 3 PM. The Duke on 42nd Street at New 42 Studios is located 229 West 42nd Street. For tickets and more information, visit www.KowalskiOnStage.com.

